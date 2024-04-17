The Big Picture Splitting merged tribe for Tribal Council disrupts strategy.

Post-merge twist changes game dynamics drastically.

Chaotic twists may excite fans, but undermine classic Survivor gameplay.

As seen in Survivor 45 and Survivor 46, having a split Tribal Council immediately after the tribe is merged is a bit of a detriment to strategy. Despite having only three original tribe members present, the Yanu Tribe came out unscathed. While it does cause an exciting scramble to occur following the Immunity Challenge, it throws a wrench into how the majority alliance would play the game. Tribal lines are thrown out the window as self-preservation is underway. While a similar twist did appear in Survivor 42, the merged tribe had a group vote under their belt already as tribal lines were already established. Plus, the first group's eliminated castaway was sitting in the jury box and thus, affected the next group's vote tremendously. Twists are welcome in the game of Survivor, but who are they really helping? The post-merge game of Survivor has changed, and the players are forced to play on their toes unlike ever before.

There are multi-generations of Survivor. While fans have acknowledged where each generation starts and ends, it's truly only been defined on screen by host Jeff Probst when the New Era kicked off with Survivor 41. As Probst made it quite clear that the show is still the same, it has truly been a "drop the 4, keep the 1" mindset for Jeff and the Survivor team. What happened prior to the New Era has remained in the fandom's mind, but with each season, new elements and mechanics that get introduced seem to drastically stray from the game of yore. Such is the case with how the post-merge game is played. Typically, once the tribe is merged, the game falls completely on the individuals to navigate. But when a large group of individuals is suddenly split up and forced to go back to day one and vote like they're a tribe of six, any semblance of a plan can go out the window. While it may make for a good television moment, it becomes counter-intuitive to the game the castaways prepared.

Splitting Up the Merged Tribe for Tribal Council Is Not True 'Survivor'

On the seventh episode of Survivor 46, the officially merged tribe of twelve were brought to the oceans of Fiji to battle out in the next Immunity Challenge. The challenge, one that has been seen on the show before, is called Bermuda Triangle, where the castaways are tasked to stand on a platform out at sea, and whoever lasts the longest wins Immunity. But this is Survivor, so a twist is coming. There won't be one Immunity winner. Two castaways will be wearing the Immunity Necklace as the remaining castaways will be split into two teams, where both teams will be heading to Tribal Council separately, as two individuals will be voted out. The catch: whoever lasts the longest overall will allow their team to win a reward of coffee and tea, but will also go to Tribal Council second, ensuring whoever is voted out from their group will be the first member of the jury. The other team will go to Tribal Council first, not win any sort of reward, and their eliminated castaway will not be on the jury.

On paper, this is identical to Survivor 42. It was the exact same twist with the exact same Immunity Challenge, but there were some logistics that made the ultimate outcome quite different. Survivor 42 had only 10 players remaining, and the jury had already claimed its first victim. Because of that, both tribes were granted the opportunity to continue to fill the jury box, knowing who had already been voted out. Additionally, as one of the first seasons that was brilliantly prescribed to the new CBS Diversity Initiative, once the first group voted out Rocksroy Bailey, the second group made their Tribal Council have immense weight as Drea Wheeler and ultimate winner Maryanne Oketch refused to send another Black castaway to the jury, which would have marked the third individual in a row.

Because they had already known who had previously been voted out, the second group engaged in a serious discussion of race and visibility where the vote had less to do with strategy and more to do with morals. For Survivor 46, the second group was not granted the opportunity to see who the first group selected to eliminate. Would it have impacted their decision? If Survivor 42 was any indication, it's very likely. It just so happens that Survivor 46 watched two Black castaways being voted out, with Tim Spicer falling just short of making the jury, while Soda Thompson became the Mayor of Ponderosa, also known as the first member of the jury. Should the second group have learned of Tim's elimination, perhaps Soda and fellow Nami tribemate Tevin Davis brought up their racial concerns. It's quite possible.

Post-Merge Twists Causes a Wrinkle in Strategy

By taking away the mechanics of the post-merge game, it has caused easy vote outs to not come to fruition. As stated previously, splitting up the tribe into multiple groups to engage in separate Tribal Councils is not new. But where it is placed is quite pertinent. The size of the jury has always fluctuated, and thus, where exactly it is placed in the season can change. Whether the jury starts the moment the tribes merge or after a vote out or two is in the discretion of the cast size and timing of the merge. But in a game of numbers, every vote at every Tribal Council matters. When the tribes merge, tribal lines come into play when deciding who is the merge boot. As seen in Survivor 46, with Nami and Siga both entering with five members each, the battle to have the numbers was at the center of the vote. Siga was the victim of the first merged vote with Moriah Gaynor as the casualty.

Both tribes came to an agreement that Moriah would essentially be sacrificed first, with Venus Vafa ready to be the next eliminated castaway. Because of Jeff's twist of splitting up the remaining twelve castaways into two groups of six, the plan of voting out Venus became null and void, sparring Venus due to the fate and the random rock draw. Additionally, following Moriah's elimination, Tim Spicer was sitting pretty with his Siga numbers and his ultimately unreliable Plus One Alliance, but the twist not only forced him out of the game, but out of a spot on the jury. Survivor has never claimed to be a game of fairness. It's all about playing a strong game. But for long-time fans of the show who come on and are used to a certain way of playing the individual portion of the game, everything goes out the window for Jeff Probst's desire for excitement. The entire trajectory of Survivor 46 has changed by splitting up the tribes.

A similar downfall happened on Survivor 45. The Merge-atory vote caused a miraculous Shot in the Dark play become successful for Kaleb Gebrewold, causing the unanimous vote to be void, allowing him to stay for one more vote. But the tribe was split into two for two separate Tribal Councils where, once again, Sifu Alsup likely would not have been voted out, fell short of the jury as Kaleb was voted out by the second group, allowing him to be the first member of the jury.

This caused the trajectory of the rest of the game to change as the next vote allowed for the shocking blindside of Kellie Nalbandian. Had Sifu not been sacrificed for a twist, the Belo Tribe may not have been targeted and the outcome of the season could have been completely different. Having two voteouts in a single night may be due to the shortened 26-day season. Why should the players be forced to compete in an adjusted game of Survivor just to satisfy the needs of production? As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it! And that does NOT mean the twists and turns of the New Era. Keep what the fans like but bring back the elements of Survivor that made the show what it was.

The chaos of post-merge twists can be exciting for fans to watch, as the unexpected is bound to ensue, but Survivor traditionalists haven't quite prescribed to the chaos. The seasons in the 30s have proven that players can adjust their games to suit their needs as they adopted the universe of ever-changing voting blocks. They came naturally to the game, with players learning to adapt from vote to vote. Splitting the tribes into groups following the first official merge boot forces unnatural voting blocks. It's no longer the classic individual portion of the game. It's a callback to the three tribe format, which is already problematic. With nowhere to hide, certain player archetypes are once again saved from elimination. Again, nothing is fair in Survivor, but the game of Survivor should remain the game of Survivor. While not everyone may agree, the traditionalists have spoken.

