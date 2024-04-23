The Big Picture Q's erratic behavior causes chaos at tribal council, offering himself up for elimination.

His over-analysis of simple games causes tension among castaways.

Q's dominance and control may lead to his downfall in the game of Survivor.

Since Survivor 46 began, Q Burdette has been a frustrating player. He claims he threw challenges when he didn't win. He has tried to garner sympathy when plans don't go his way. He has threatened to leave the game multiple times. And don't get us started on his over-analysis of the simplest child's games to pass time. With a late scramble on the beach, the vote seemed to lead to either Tevin Davis or Tiffany Nicole Ervin being voted out. But this is Survivor, nothing is like what it seems on the reality competition series. At Tribal Council, Q suddenly, and randomly, offered himself up on a silver platter to be voted out. Whether he was looking for sympathy or upset that his plan to vote out his number one ally wasn't going to go his way, Q became unhinged, causing the most live Tribal of the season. Scrambling once again to figure out an official plan, Q upset nearly every single person at Tribal as pure chaos ensued. And yet, somehow, Q managed to survive, without a single vote against him. But what was clear, he messed up multiple games in the process. Including his own. Strategy or an authentic proposed quit? It's time to debate.

Q Burdette came to Survivor as a 30-year-old real estate agent from Memphis, Tennessee. As a former elite athlete, playing football at Ole Miss, the original Mississippi native was the driving force for the Yanu Tribe. Having no luck in the tribal portion of the game, Q displayed a unique characterization as an alpha male player who seemingly was experiencing defeat for the first time. With every loss for the Yanu Tribe, Q attempted to become a martyr, sharing that he would fall on his sword and take one for the team. Thankfully, at that moment, the Yanu did have a bit of luck when Randen Montalvo was medically evacuated. In the New Era of Survivor, the editors love to engage the audience with players' backstories. For Q, much of the Yanu losses were narratively tied to trauma over a misplay during his high school football playing days. Having 11 days of no flint, Q and his fellow remaining Yanu members hit a stroke of luck by winning Immunity, and thus their flint, leading to their first fire.

Thanks to a Survivor Journey, Q linked up with Tim Spicer and Hunter McKnight where he devised a plan to create a new alliance called the Plus One alliance. As evident by the name, each of the three men would invite their closest ally to join their newfound six-person alliance. As a reminder, it's an alliance without full consent. And that never works out on reality shows. But for Q, it was his first moment of feeling like he was in the driver's seat. Upon the tribes finally dropping their buffs, uniting as one, the Q that viewers had witnessed in the first five episodes suddenly turned into a brand-new human. With a new lease on life, Q finally got to play the game he wanted to play. A game of power. A game of control. A game where his ego drove his decisions. And ever since, Q's self-perceived dominance has cast a new cloud of doubt over his ability to play Survivor. The rest of the castaways are finally figuring out his antics, and after the last Tribal Council, Q's time may be running out.

Q's Mission on 'Survivor' Is to Be King of the Jungle

No one has ever said that Survivor is easy. Voluntarily depriving oneself of life's necessities takes a toll on a person. Survivor can be a roller-coaster of a game. Players will experience the ups and downs, the highs and lows, and those moments can truly alter the character and actions of an individual. For Q, his game can easily be broken up by pre-merge and post-merge. Which logically makes sense! That's how Survivor is usually played. But for Q, he's reached both ends of the spectrum. When he's losing, he's ready to call it quits. When he's winning, his actions turn aggressive. He demands the plans follow as he lays them out. As many players have learned, it's Q's way or the highway. Q's new sense of confidence is certainly rubbing his fellow castaways the wrong way, but thus far, he's not been in a place to be voted out. Yet somehow, when the opportunity did soon arise, not a single person called Q's bluff. Q got safety with power.

For the first time in the New Era of Survivor, Jeff Probst's rice negotiation game didn't go as planned. When offered a full bag of rice to last the castaways the remainder of the season, the tribe did not offer four tributes to sit out of the Immunity Challenge, thus no food for them. Both Q and Liz Wilcox did offer themselves to sit out, but it was not enough for Jeff. In the Get a Grip challenge, it would be Q and Liz out first, though if the previous Immunity Challenge is any indication, Q would probably claim he dropped on purpose to test the bonds of his alliance. Regardless of his lack of Immunity, Q's goal for Tribal Council was to vote out his number one ally, Tiffany. How did Q come to this shocking conclusion? Well, Tiffany threw out Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a member of the Plus One alliance, as a threat. Q blatantly stated that if you go after someone from the six, you go. Which is ironic as Tiffany is part of the six. Oh, and Q had already sacrificed another member of the six by voting out Tim in the previous Tribal Council for questioning Q's decision to not vote out Hunter, a member of the six, but also a strong player and number of the original Nami tribe. It's clear, once again, it's Q's way or the highway. With a scramble on the beach as to where the majority of the vote would go, Tevin became a target over Tiffany. And that did not work for Q. So Q leaked to Maria and Charlie that Tiffany possessed a Hidden Immunity Challenge, jeopardizing her as a target at Tribal Council. With the vote shifting from Tiffany to Tevin, Q was ready to make a move that would blindside not only his tribe, but Jeff Probst himself.

At Tribal Council, Q dropped a bombshell. He told everyone present that he was going home. He wanted his tribemates to vote him out. The pure shock and awe pervaded the air. How did they get there? Let's try to figure it out. Whether it was a matter of morality getting the best of him or him pissed off that the vote was not going his way, no one understood why he was doing what he was doing. Was he quitting? Was this all strategy? Was he testing the loyalty of his alliance? Never in the history of Survivor had a player offer to quit and still somehow stay in the game. Q's vagueness sent Tribal Council into a tizzy, partially due to a comment like this. Q said, "It's not me giving up. Trust me, I wanna play and I've been playing since day one. But again, when something don't sit right with me and I feel partially responsible for it, I've got to own up to it and say, 'You know what? I'm not going to steal somebody else's joy and dream, especially in this game where you only get the opportunity to play once.'" Whose game does he feel responsible for? Where is the moral compass pointing? No one there could decode Q's words.

Q's baffling statement caused all the players to get up and have mini-side conversations in hopes of figuring out how to handle Q's manhandling of the plan. In the end, it was better for the players to disregard Q's wishes and keep Q in the game. And thus, the majority chose to remove Tevin as his threat level was high. After his quiet game plan to knock out Soda Thompson the previous Tribal Council succeeded, the tribe believed it was best to remove the strong player. And even more shocking, Tiffany, who Q wanted to be gone, also didn't receive a single vote against her. How this messy and baffling Tribal Council will play out next is anyone's guess, but Q should be terrified that his life the game is coming to an end.

The Castaways Are Turning on Q and His Dictator Personality

Q is not a Jekyll and Hyde kind of character, but there are certainly multi-levels to his personality. In one moment, he could be teaching you how to play a stronger Survivor game. In the next, he's berating you for sharing with the tribe who you voted for. When Charlie previously revealed to Venus Vafa that he was the lone vote for her, Q took Charlie aside to denounce his decision as it went against his master plan of having Venus think it was Soda who wrote her name down. When Q doesn't get his way, a monster is unleashed. His demeanor becomes quite off-putting and has the possibility of alienating his closest allies. When it came down to the split Tribal Council, he flip-flopped as to who was the target in regard to Tim or Ben, causing Tiffany and Kenzie Petty to note that he was driving the train. When Tiffany had previously proposed Ben as the target, Q shut it down. But once he decided Ben could be a potential target, all was fine. It's these little idiosyncrasies that weigh on his rivals' minds.

Survivor 46 has been the season of games within the game. To help pass the time on the island, the extended edit has displayed some of the games the castaways have played. Early in the season, the Siga tribe watched Ben and Charlie engage in a song-off as they determined who could name more songs for their respective artists, Metallica and Taylor Swift. When it came to the Bermuda Triangle challenge, Q proposed they all pass the time on the ocean by doing the alphabet game. But apparently the castaways didn't know the Q rules. And Q was none too kind when the players continued to mess up the flow. It got to the point where Charlie actively trolled Q in the middle of the game. On the surface, this display felt like a quirky element of what happens on Survivor. In reality, it was a precursor to whom Q is as a person. In this past episode, the castaways finally got around to playing a game of hide and seek in the jungles of Fiji. While this should have been a mindless, fun activity, viewers witnessed Q psychoanalyze every single person's motive depending on how they fared in hide and seek. It was quite outrageous. It seemed that Q was about to base every single decision in the game by moving forward based on a jungle hiding spot. What was a lighthearted game turned into Survivor warfare. Time will tell if Q's assessment is accurate, but for now, viewers are becoming increasingly puzzled by Q's bewildering game. Is he an enigma or just bad at Survivor?

Based on his performance this season, Q has become an agent of chaos. In a game where you often want to play with the devil you know, then the devil you don't, but if the devil you know is an unhinged and unreliable liability, it might be better to trim the fat before they get you. As it stands, Q has rubbed Charlie the wrong way. With two original members of the Plus One alliance gone, it seems that plan is no longer a possibility. With Hunter's number one ally in Tevin gone, Hunter has probably lost all trust in Q. But for Q, the biggest mistake regarding his Tribal Council blunder will be pushing away his two Yanu allies, Tiffany and Kenzie. They've had their moments where they've questioned his motives. Now knowing they might be tied to his actions, this next vote is the time to get him out. Only time will tell whether Q's act or morality had an ulterior motive. Until then, Q has cemented his fake quit as the most confusing move in Tribal Council history.

