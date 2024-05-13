The Big Picture Venus clashed with castaways on Survivor, leading to tension with Soda. Both were voted out early in the season.

Sodasia "Soda" Thompson and Venus Vafa started on the Nami tribe and tried to work together. However, Venus clashing with other castaways on the Survivor 46 tribe tears them apart. Soda was voted out and became the first juror of the season. Venus later followed suit and revealed she didn't have a good time at Ponderosa.

She called Tevin Davis a bully to Entertainment Weekly and said she tried to apologize to the other castaways. "Silence, did not speak to me," the data analyst said. "And then a few of them actually personally attacked me and my character, saying that I was a joke and that no one liked me." The Canadian said she played Scrabble with Hunter McKnight. Soda gave a statement about her experience at Ponderosa.

Soda Addresses Venus and Ponderosa's Tension

The special education teacher posted a statement on Instagram on May 11. "I feel compelled to address certain misconceptions about my interactions with a fellow castaway, especially during our time at Ponderosa and beyond," it started. Soda said she wanted a balanced representation of her experiences. She claimed she welcomed castaways with a welcome song, helped with their food, and listened to each person talk about the game.

"Regarding recent claims of exclusion and mistreatment, I want to clarify that these claims are untrue and hurtful," she wrote. "Multiple castaways can attest to this fact. Despite my sincere efforts to engage positively, it became evident that the castaway in question struggled with their communication style and emotional regulation, which inevitable influenced our future interactions. This holds true for interactions between us during the game, at Ponderosa, and post-game in real life."

Soda's statement later claimed after "harsh communication," she prioritized setting emotional and personal boundaries for her well-being. The former castaway addressed "unwarranted attacks and hate" she faced while the season aired. She previously left Twitter because of hateful comments from fans. The statement ended with Soda thanking those who witnessed her interactions for supporting her.

Tevin also gave a short response to Venus's comments. "The grace black people give…" he tweeted on May 9. "And the funny part is, yall dont know it." It looks like the one thing Venus, Soda, and Tevin can agree on is that things weren't smooth sailing at Ponderosa. There is a slim chance that this will be addressed in the show at the finale. However, that segment usually focuses on interactions between the three finalists.