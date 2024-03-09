The Big Picture Recent Survivor seasons lacked the diabolical gameplay viewers craved, until Season 46 began with cunning contestants.

Survivor 46 introduces ruthless gameplay and deceitful strategies, reminiscent of earlier seasons that captivated audiences.

The return of theatrical villainy in Survivor 46 offers hope of seeing true antagonists again, creating thrilling drama for fans.

Reality television is built on its fantastic cast of characters, and there's no character people love more than an iconic TV villain. Those people watchers love to hate whose onscreen misdeeds spice up whatever series they're on. And there's no show with more of these devilish characters than Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons on CBS, this series has contestants face off against the elements and each other as they struggle to achieve the 'Sole Survivor' title. It's a long-lasting program that has spawned several great 'villains', yet recent seasons have made viewers wonder if the show will ever reach the extraordinary casting heights that brought these memorable people to the show in the first place.

Recent seasons have seen a distinct lack of the devious minds audiences yearn for, and with recent comments from creators, many wondered whether the show would have a fun, villainous person featured again. Well, that was before the premiere of Survivor 46, a season that's only a few episodes in has offered more moments of riveting, cutthroat drama than previous ones have offered over their entire runtime. There's still so much of the season left, but with these episodes out, audiences are hopeful that we may finally see the return of some true villains to Survivor.

Survivor 46 Features a No-Holds-Barred Strategy

Survivor entering its 46th season makes it one of the longest-lasting reality series ever, and it's no wonder why the show has gone on for so long. With its riveting premise of marooning strangers on an island and having them battle strategically for the grand prize of $1,000,000, it offers layers of excitement that thrill fans. Yet what really established the program early in its lifespan was its compelling characters - namely, its villains. From Parvati Shallow and her 'Black Widow Brigade' to Sandra Diaz Twine's brutalist winning strategy, audiences have long thrilled at seeing what the show's most cunning players would do in the name of victory. This style of sly, no-holds-barred strategy created some of its most famous winners and drove the show's popularity...and has seemingly disappeared in recent seasons. After season 40, the series instituted numerous changes to its style and setup that were overall positive, but one aspect of this new era greatly disappointed fans: its seeming refusal to bring any actual villains into the game.

Seasons 41-45 took place directly after the show's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the changes it returned with were largely positive. While many were disappointed to see the game shortened (from the traditional 39 days to 26), most of the changes focused on making it more inclusive for the people competing and those watching at home. From host Jeff Probst using gender-inclusive language to CBS mandating at least half of the cast be people of color, it became a much better platform to broadcast the stories of its contestants through an inclusive, affirming lens (one that was noticeably missing before).

Yet many fans mourned that this inclusivity seemed to come with a distinct lack of the roguish gameplay people relished in earlier seasons, the creators only going so far as to paint people as 'anti-heroes.' It allowed crafty contestants like Shan Smith or Jesse Lopez to play deviously but never really painted them as 'villains', crafting a gentler view of their actions which, while gentle, seemed forced and robbed audiences of the traitorous excellence they always enjoyed. Viewers feared we would never see this 'evil' style of playing again - until Survivor 46 began and, in just a few episodes, made it clear that this new season would be borrowing from its predecessors in the best way possible.

'Survivor 46' Is a Game of Deceit

The premiere of Survivor 46 introduced audiences to a whole new cast of lovable characters ready to 'outwit, outlast, and outplay' in a style their fellow 'new era' players never had the confidence to so early in the game. Namely, that they were willing to get mean. Not extremely, as there's a fine line between an iconic 'Villain' and a cruel personality the show should never have brought on. In the second episode, many players showed that they were ready to deceive and maneuver to a shifty level very few have in recent years.

This began in the pilot with the Yanu tribe's open criticism of David Jelinsky, their first vote-out. It was a criticism that was echoed to the team's ire by their fellow cast members when they all met up to compete for immunity. There, we saw a terse exchange between Yanu member Q Burdette and Soda Thompson from Nami, the woman taking his goading comments with those of her own (calling out how their consistent losing has cost them good food). That created a tense energy in the game and a riveting scene for everyone at home. While it's not uncommon for players to speak openly about others, a confrontation like this rarely comes so publicly and so early in the season. In a time when these contestants - who are all fans of the show themselves - are seemingly hyper-aware of every word and move they make. It was refreshing to see such blatant conflict from such confident personalities, every person involved making it clear that they're ready and willing to fight for their place in the game.

In a recent interview, Jeff Probst clarified that the show's creators would no longer be searching for villainous personalities and wanted more well-rounded characters rather than the one-sided antagonists of their past. Audiences feared this meant we would never see a villain again - until this episode saw Yanu again forced to vote someone out, and a truly diabolical plan began to form. Spawned by the alliance of Q, Kenzie Petty, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, the three decided to ensure the awkward but kind-hearted Jess Chong would be voted out, so they decided to trick her; with the delivery of a fake idol and an impassioned (while fake) plea from Q. Jess went into tribal nervous but believing she had a faithful ally at her side and an idol in her pocket - only to discover it was fake and swiftly get voted out. Pair this needlessly harsh blindside with the wildly emotional and rough words of final Yanu member Bhanu Gopal as well as the ostracization of Nami member Venus Vafa. Mistreatment by those in her tribe will either paint them further as rude or create a vengeful villain out of her. This season already has more potential for theatrical villainy than any of the recent ones before it. In this one episode alone, there were more theatrics and deceit than some seasons have altogether, making it clear: this is the season audiences may finally see true villains return.

'Survivor 46' Is Ready to Play Dirty

While drama on reality television is almost always welcome, Survivor has an unfortunate history of allowing fiendish characters too much room to enact their evil. While it has had great villains, the show seems to have trouble with either spotlighting ruthless people or going the opposite way and refusing to paint anyone's actions negatively at all. The latter approach has cost newer seasons of the nail-biting, wicked drama it used to feature so heavily - but, somehow, season 46 has begun to show the best of both. Because while it did feature the representative stories of the 'new era'. It also showed scenes of utter chaos and corruption as the players commit to doing whatever it takes - no matter how callous - to win. Survivor 46 is early into its airing, but if it continues turning to the 'old school' style of playing that made this show famous, audiences may be in for one of the best seasons they've seen in years.

