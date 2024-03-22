The Big Picture Tevin's charisma shines as he plays ruthlessly, cutting off allies to get ahead.

Venus stands strong against social ostracism, turning anger into strategy for revenge.

Tiffany and Kenzie form a dynamic villainous pair, plotting and laughing at their tribemates.

With Survivor 46 taking off with full force, it's become evident that these players are ready to do anything to win. Created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, this historic reality series has seen many contestants resort to brutal methods to kick their fellow players off the island and get one step closer to the $1,000,000 grand prize. Yet while many of them are willing to lie and cheat for the title of 'Sole Survivor,' very few earn the mantle of one of the franchise's iconic 'Villains.' These people flex their devilish traits often and are willing to be vicious to edge out everyone else for the win. This season has shocked fans with how readily its contestants are eager to give in to their more villainous tendencies; from lies about immunity idols to shocking backstabs, the first few episodes of the show's latest installment have already seen plenty of wicked moments. Some of these players are working hard to be this season's most cunning character; let's break them down and see who are the contenders for Survivor 46's true Villain.

One of Survivor 46's most charismatic personalities, fans were shocked (and thrilled) to see just how ruthless Tevin Davis was ready to play. In this season's Nami tribe, the young man showed early on that his endearing personality would be key to helping him succeed. With his quick wit and hilarious laugh, he swayed fellow tribemates Hunter McKnight and Soda Thompson into a tentative alliance, the three quickly cementing themselves as a tight trio. Yet Tevin promptly showed that, no matter who you are and what allegiance you may think you have to him, he's ready to cut anyone off if it means getting ahead.

Tevin Davis and Venus Vafa Have a Clash of Minds on 'Survivor'

So far, Tevin's villainous tendencies have shown most in his treatment of tribemate Venus Vafa. A quiet character who has had trouble connecting with others, Tevin quickly ostracized her, ignoring her attempts to talk to him and barely concealing his laughter when she voiced her grievances with the tribe. While it's for an entire tribe to put someone at the bottom of the social hierarchy, Tevin's influence over everyone makes it clear: he's choosing to push her out. That's nefarious enough, but episode 4 revealed just how ruthless he was ready to be when he decided that one of his closest allies, Soda, was the one who needs to go should they ever end up in tribal. It's thrilling to see such a cunning move come from this endearing character, and the way he easily convinces others on his team to go against Soda shows just how much power he holds in this game. A well-rounded, strategic, and thoroughly enjoyable personality, Tevin could be one of the show's most appealing villains ever.

The recipient of Tevin's snubbing, Survivor has been a challenging experience for Venus Vafa. Placed firmly on the social outs (with people blatantly telling her they don't want to talk with her). Venus realized that she would need to fight hard if she didn't want to be the first out in her tribe. Yet, where other players may become crestfallen or desperate seeing how badly they're doing in the game, Venus did none of that - instead, she got angry. She was annoyed that her voice wasn't heard and openly told her tribemates how much their actions bothered her. She never sugarcoats her language or attitude and clarifies that she will be heard - for better or worse.

If handled correctly, Venus' time on Survivor could become a revenge tale for the ages. Unfortunately, her alliance partner Randen Montalvo sadly exited the show due to a medical evaluation, setting off any attempt to try and take down those who wronged her back a few paces. But she would quickly establish herself as a headstrong person who would do anything needed to stay one more day on the island. She wanted vengeance against every person in her tribe who refused to speak with her, didn't hear her, and made her feel like she wasn't anyone worthy of partnering with. She is determined and intelligent, and if she can turn her anger into good strategy, she'll easily establish herself as a vindictive, endlessly entertaining Villain.

Tiffany and Kenzie Partners In Crime

While duos aren't rare on Survivor, audiences rarely see a great pair of villains come together to maximize their fiendish efforts. Viewers are lucky to see one emerging in the desperate Yanu tribe with Tiffany Nicole Ervin and Kenzie Petty. These fast friends quickly found themselves stuck on a team that couldn't seem to win a challenge; they lost all four immunity challenges they'd been a part of, the second loss leading to them plotting how they could get out who they saw as their team's weakest player, Jess Chong. Enlisting the services of Q Burdette, they convinced the woman she had an immunity idol to ensure she wouldn't play her 'Shot in the Dark' at tribal council, the entire time jokingly laughing at her inept gameplay in their confessionals. Her eventual vote-out was heartbreaking for the woman - she only found out about the idol by trying to play it, getting told it was fake, and then swiftly getting sent out - but a happy experience for the pair, who hoped this meant an upswing for their tribe.

'Survivor 46' Is a Game of Deceit

Q also had the potential of making this villainous duo a trio, but the man's constant self-deprecation (he even asked to be voted out at one point) robs him of the conniving confidence that all the best villains on this show have. No, it's Kenzie and Taylor's sly strategizing combined with each player's self-assured style that creates fiendish characters viewers can enjoy watching. They are sometimes mean-spirited but also very complex and friendly, which is the perfect formula for a great Survivor antagonist. They have to be wary, though - Tiffany has already contemplated kicking out Kenzie before she gets too strong, and they both need to realize that partnering with another Villain is only great until they start seeing you as a threat...

Tim Spicer is a Different Type of Villain

Tim Spicer is a unique, harsher kind of Villain that Survivor hasn't seen in several seasons. The man hasn't had much screen time this season, but his few minutes of speaking have seen him make misogynistic comments that have angered many in the show's fanbase. His meager spotlight has shown him adamantly pushing to get one of the women in their tribe out, believing that they'll be ruthless because he has women in his life and he 'knows how they work'. This is common sexist rhetoric, and it echoes back to an older time of Survivor that was filled with rude comments and assumptions of other players based on their identities rather than how they play the game. Hopefully, Tim's personality contains more than this, and that's the last we'll hear this kind of sentiment from this man. But there's a possibility this is the beginning of a season-long cringefest, as he may be one of the players who earned the title of Villain from his bad beliefs, not his skill.

