The Big Picture Yanu tribe in Survivor 46 is chaotic and lacks unity from the start.

Early challenges and disputes can have lasting impacts on the entire season.

Despite struggles, there is still hope for the Yanu tribe members to overcome and succeed.

Each season of Survivor audiences are introduced to fierce, courageous competitors in this long-running reality competition. They are ready to take on the elements and each other for the title of 'Sole Survivor.' Created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, this series has featured countless groups (or 'tribes') of people who exemplify what the core of the show is about by overcoming their differences and uniting to make it one more day in the game. It's always amazing to see such great teamwork from tribes, but it's always interesting to see the ones who just cannot seem to get their acts together. Each installment of the historical franchise typically has one starting tribe that lags behind the others, but some go beyond this slight deficit. Every few seasons, Survivor is able to grace its viewers with a true mess of a tribe that sets new records for just how incapable they are when it comes to collective cohesion and relying on each other to win challenges. The 46th season of this historic program just premiered, and with this first episode, fans were introduced to the newest iteration of the 'hot mess tribe' that will be remembered for years to come - though not for the best reasons.

While no tribe has an easy start in Survivor, there are those who, from the get-go, can never truly unite and thrive. While the program is essentially an individual game, the early portion sees the competitors placed into tribes where they're expected to work together, win challenges, and hopefully make it so none of them have to get voted out. Many iconic alliances have been created during this portion of the game (as well as some favorite arguments), and a good relationship in this portion could spell an eventual win for socially savvy players going forward. Fans of the show only have to look at the series' last season to see a clear example of a tribe that never found its stride; from the rampant arguing, unclear communications, and even having one of their members quit at the first tribal council of the season, the Lulu tribe exemplified just how catastrophically a tribe's downfall can be. Fans weren't sure if they'd ever see another tribe as chaotic as this one - though Survivor 46's Yanu may be a contender.

'Surivor' Has a Long History of Chaos

Even with a cast of 18 individuals, some of the most endearing personalities can be found in this season's Yanu tribe. Whether it be lovably awkward Jessica “Jess” Chong or charming salon owner Kenzie Petty, these players have diverse skills and personalities that clearly differentiate each of them for everyone watching - which isn't necessarily a good thing. Of course, every person in this game is different and that's a great thing, but even amid these differences, they're able to find some common ground that allows relationships to grow and fosters a unity that could power them through the ever-important challenges. Some friendships are formed with Yanu, but the stark differences in each person's work ethic and communication style make it clear: this group may be too different for them to ever work together successfully.

It's often shocking how the early portions of a Survivor season can have repercussions that last throughout the entire season. One misstep in challenges or misinterpreted comment at camp could mean the end for a player with great potential to win. Because of this, most competitors treat the first few days as important as they would the final few - most of them. Losing the first reward challenge meant Yanu had to complete a 'Sweat' task to earn their tribe some basic supplies, an assignment that saw Q Burdette and David Jelinsky having to continuously transport leaking buckets of water from the beach to a barrel, the barrel needing to be filled after four hours. It's a draining situation that both men are aware will severely exhaust them when they sign up, though, despite this knowledge, it quickly becomes too much for Jellinsky. Only an hour and a half in, he urges Q that they should quit, believing that they're wasting their energy and that it'd be better for them to save it for the impending immunity challenge. Q is highly annoyed by this admittal of defeat, as are the rest of the tribe as it costs them some vital survival supplies.

The Greatest 'Survivor' Winners Come From Unlikely Places

But still, they hope to overcome this setback and gain some other benefit in the future...making Jellinsky's second quit of the episode that much more jaw-dropping. In the young man's defense, his quit came from an 'adventure' that saw him pitted against two other players from different tribes in a game of deceit. Jellinsky meant to lie to one of them to cost them their votes and gain an extra one for himself. When one of his companions, Maria Shrime Gonzalez from Siga, threatened him by saying if she discovered he was lying, she'd label him as deceitful to her tribe, he felt there was no other option but to admit his lie and lose his vote, yet another defeat that infuriated his tribe when he informed them of it later on.

Until then, he'd been able to join an alliance with Q, Kenzie, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, but returning with yet another perceived quit had the three wondering whether he'd benefit them or the tribe in the future. His floundering was accompanied by Jess being unable to socialize. Awkwardly trying to communicate with others and floundering whenever the attention was put on her, sixth tribemate Bhanu Gopal's heightened emotions, leaving him too stressed to strategize. The tribe was fractured and erratic when they entered the first immunity challenge, a contest that saw them lose terribly and have to consider which one of their ranks would be the first to leave the island.

Yanu's Time To Vote on 'Survivor 46' Set the Tone For the Rest of the Season

While it's rarely fun for audiences to see someone get voted out on Survivor and have their dream to win ended, the mess preceding Yanu's first-time voting is more baffling than saddening. While the group agrees that it's between either Jess or Jellinsky, their struggle to determine which one should go home leaves Bhanu almost in tears, and the tentative alliance thoroughly weakened. Jellinsky's unsavory track record ultimately decides his fate, his multiple quits cheapening the assurances he gives that he 'won't quit next time' and leading to his unanimous vote-out. Even this, though, signals that the tribe's issues are far from over; Jess was saved but continues having issues strategizing with others, Bhanu's taut emotions keep him from getting his thoughts together, and while Kenzie, Q, and Tiffany are supposedly forming a subgroup in the tribe, Jellinsky's vote-out makes it clear how easily this 'alliance' will cut one of their own off.

Being a 'hot mess' tribe on Survivor may sound game-breaking, but there are actually many cases of people in these situations being able to overcome these odds. In this first episode alone, Tiffany found an immunity idol within the first three days of her time in the game, quickly gaining an advantage most competitors take weeks trying to find! And while Jess is having issues communicating now, last season's Emily Flippen shows that even players with awkward starts can find their footing and make it far in the competition. There's no telling what heights this tribe can go to going forward, but one thing is clear: unless they want to be known as this franchise's newest franchise, they will have to learn to work together.

