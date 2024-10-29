Is Andy Rueda going to win an Emmy for his exceptional acting throughout this of Survivor 47? Listen, the performances he’s given have been a masterclass. In the premiere, he shared on the mat that he didn’t have many friends, and he has tried to fit in. He’s looking for attention. He wants to have his moment. And he had it. Multiple times. Like in every instance he could put the spotlight on him, he found a way to direct attention off of the main action and onto himself. Sam Phalen has dubbed him “Survivor George Costanza.” Sam stated that everything Andy does, he should do the opposite. Whether it’s losing his shot in the dark in the sand or falling out of the hammock, the kid is getting in his own way! And yet, as the season has gone on, and he's stayed safe on the beach, could it all be an act?

In the New Era of Survivor, character development has been a crucial part of the storytelling. With 90-minute episodes, Survivor is able to explore the nuances of the castaways and how it shape their game. For the most part, the pre-merge portion of the game has been about establishing the iconic behavior of Rome Cooney. But, before there was Rome, there was Andy Rueda. While he may have been in the shadows a bit since his breakout at the start of the season, Rueda is now establishing himself as his true self. What was seen at the start may not be who it really is. And that's made him a threat.

Andy Rueda Started From the Bottom, But He's Here

In the New Era of Survivor, the start of the game is all about numbers and alliance management. With each tribe starting with six castaways, deciding who you want to align with can make or break your entire game. For Andy Rueda, Jon Lovett was his pick. Unfortunately, Lovett found himself on the other side of the numbers, forcing him out of the game first. This means that, logically, Rueda would be next. But there was something endearing about him. There was something bubbling underneath the surface that his fellow tribemates didn't see. But we did.

Even if it appeared he was getting a "doo doo edit" for his buffoonery, it might have all been a circumstance. He struggled to fit in, but Sam Phelan took him under his wing. With Phelan aligned with Sierra Wright, Rueda naturally connected with her. After the journey, Anika Dhar divulged to her tribe that the other tribes believed Phelan and Wright were a tight two, even thinking they were romantically linked, so Rueda was able to swoop in to divert attention away from the non-showmance. This was crucial to help him stay with Anika when the Gata Tribe returned to Tribal Council for an epic blindside. Andy Rueda's a bit of a sloppy player, but he’s an important number.

Andy's Character Is His Best Asset

Andy Rueda is completely loveable. He's giving puppy dog energy. But could it all be an act? Is he that oblivious, or is he using his dopey demeanor to gain information? It’s not only gotten him off the bottom, it’s brought him all the way to the merge with a tight alliance. When he previously went on a journey and earned the group Amulet, it allowed him to continue to expand his connections in the game. They removed that element from the game rather than have that looming advantage as a target on their back. As far as challenges, Andy is proving that he's got physical prowess. Just go back and look at the gifs of him attacking the bag of rice and going hard with that giant saw on a pole!

He may have acted like a liability in the past, but he’s managed to keep himself alive with his brilliant performance. And now that Survivor is offering voting confessionals for us to see again, he’s saying goodbye in some of the most iconic manners. An entire voting confessional in another language? Iconic! In a game where perception is reality, the perception of Andy Rueda is perhaps goofy and incompetent. But we know that's far from the truth. Rudea has the ability to soar because he is being underestimated. As long as he can own his game, he could be a threat to win. His arc from underdog to champion would be a celebration that pairs well with this exceptional season. While his chances of winning have slowly risen, he’s become a standout star in a strong cast. Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

