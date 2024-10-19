Survivor 47 contestant Anika Dhar is not happy about being blindsided by her tribe members. Early in the game in the reality competition, Dhar, Sierra Wright, Rachel LaMont, and Sam Phalen formed an alliance called ‘The Breadwinners’. Together, the group aimed to control votes and maintain power within themselves. However, Wright eventually ended up aligning with the tribe's men, Phalen and Andy Rueda, which led to Dhar’s elimination in Survivor 47, Episode 5.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about her sudden exit, Dhar opened up about how shocked she was to have been voted out. In her exact words: “I was processing so much, that’s how much I was shocked. I was flabbergasted at everyone.” She added that while a lot of thoughts were going through her head, she could barely speak after the elimination. The first person she went up to afterward was LaMont, to ask her if everyone had always been against her.

Dhar also shared that, at the moment, all her anger was directed toward Phalen who tried to take the credit for kicking her out before Rueda jumped in and claimed that he and Wright were also involved. The Survivor contestant confessed that Phalen’s betrayal hurt her the most because their relationship was like “brother and sister.” However, she added that it felt good to know that Phalen was threatened enough by her to want her out of the game.

Anika Dhar Has Been Dealing With Conflicted Emotions Since the Elimination

Close

During her time on the show, Dhar formed a close bond with the members of The Breadwinners Alliance. After Sam Phalen, Dhar felt the most betrayed by Sierra Wright. Dhar expressed that the two of them had a solid “girl alliance,” and to realize that Wright had been working against her all along was extremely hurtful.

The former Survivor contestant also opened up about watching her elimination on TV and reliving the sad day all over again. Dhar confessed that she was anxious to know that this episode was coming but now that it’s over, she feels relieved. “It was a very unique experience to watch it back, to see myself be so vulnerable in that moment where I cared so much,” added the reality star.

She expressed her gratitude to the editors for portraying her personality accurately. However, she wishes they had shown a little more of her strategy and the relationships she had formed with the other contestants. In her exit interview which aired right after the elimination, Dhar expressed that her time on the show came to an end too quickly. “I got played before I could play them,” she claimed while talking about her friends’ betrayal.

Survivor 47 is currently airing every Sunday on CBS. Episodes are later available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Watch on Paramount+