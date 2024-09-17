One of the most iconic iconographies of Survivor are the colored buffs the castaways wear. Not only do they represent the tribe they are on, they also signify that they are still in the game, fighting for their chance to win the reality compeition series. As the show has continued, each season would feature a specific color palette and imagery that reflected the season or theme. To help viewers nowadays, castaways also would be decked out in their “Survivor costume” in a color that reflected their tribe. While most Survivor buffs may not hold much significance. But when it comes to Survivor history, the new Survivor 47 starting tribe buffs do. Well, at least for the Gata Tribe in yellow and the Lavo Tribe in red.

Survivor is the hit CBS series that has been entertaining audiences since 2000. Castaways are cut off from society as they attempt to build their own, hoping to outwit, outplay, and outlast in order to be the Sole Survivor. Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has maintained itself in the top echelon of reality series with no signs of slowing down.

The History of Snakes and Rats on 'Survivor'

Close

Survivor 47 continues the recent tradition of having three starting tribes. Wearing blue will be the Tuku Tribe on their buff, a spider can be seen. Wearing yellow is Gata and wearing red is the Lavo tribe. On their buffs, they have snakes and rats, respectively. Whether deliberate or not, the snakes and rats call back to Sue Hawk’s infamous speech from Survivor’s very first season. Back in the day, as they say, Survivor's Final Tribal Council featured the jury members having the opportunity to address the finalists. They could ask the finalists a burning question about their game in hopes of hearing why they own their journey. Or jury members can simply use their time to make a statement to share their thoughts or air their grievances. For Sue Hawk, she chose the latter. Her speech set the tone for the future of the game we know it to be.

On Survivor: Borneo, Sue Hawk decided to address the finalists, Richard Hatch and Kelly Wiglesworth, by honoring the island while comparing the two finalists to the creatures that inhabit it: snakes and rats. After lambasting Kelly and revealing she would be casting her vote for Rich, Sue took the time to honor the island. For context, here is the latter portion of her infamous mammoth speech: "I plead to the jury tonight to think a little bit about the island that we have been on. This island is pretty much full of only two things: snakes and rats. And in the end of Mother Nature, we have Richard the snake, who knowingly went after prey, and Kelly, who turned into the rat that ran around like the rats do on this island, trying to run from the snake. I feel we owe it to the island’s spirits that we have learned to come to know to let it be in the end the way that Mother Nature intended it to be. For the snake to eat the rat."

Arguably the most iconic jury speech and moment that helped to define the show from there on out, it’s important for Survivor to continue to honor its history with these subtle nods. Survivor is built on its history. It's no longer exploring how to make a show successful. It's long exceeded that point. Beyond the gameplay and the castaways who engage in it, Sue's ability back in 2000 to put into perspective the reality of living on the beaches of the Survivor island reminds viewers why the locale is crucial to the program. So often does the show feature excruciatingly stunning cinematography. And the creatures that roam around often get prime-time focus. To now honor two of those creatures that have played a part in the show's history is also a thank you to the fans who have been on this journey with Jeff Probst and Survivor. Though, the only way to have made this snakes and rats moment perfect is to only have two starting tribes. But alas, Probst is set on his three tribe ways.

'Survivor' Needs Iconic Jury Speeches Again

Image via CBS

The era of jury speeches as we knew it has sadly come to an end. Host Jeff Probst has opted for a more informal open forum where the jury gets to lead the conversation about the tenants of the show: outwit, outplay, and outlast. While it's not as cut-and-dry with much consistency, the new-age Final Tribal Council is less catty and more civil, focusing on gameplay and character storytelling. Which is fine, but fans love some drama! And thanks to Sue Hawk, and many who have come after, they brought the drama. As Survivor’s 50th season approaches, it’s clear the history of the show will continue to play a major role. With the snakes and rats appearing on the buffs and the Survivor auction returning again, maybe the jury speeches can make a revival too!

Survivor has become "nice" in recent memory. The human interest stories outweigh the old-school reality television antics. But had Sue Hawk, who was a seemingly secondary character, not stomped her way into Survivor history with her jury speech, Survivor would not be the show it is today. Had Corinne Kaplan not eviscerated Sugar Kiper through insults of Xanax during Final Tribal Council of Survivor: Gabon, a fan-favorite villain wouldn't have been born. Had Reed Kelly not ridiculed Missy Payne, calling her the wicked stepmother in front of her tearful daughter Baylor Wilson, a different result may have occurred. The list is endless! The jury speeches were an integral part of the game. Unlike Sue Hawk, Reed and Corinne may not be honored with their references on future Survivor buffs, they made history, proving that it's normal to be bitter and allow true emotions to shine through. If you're holding the finalists' feet to the fire as you decide who deserves the million-dollar prize, heated speeches should be a part of the game.

Wherever Survivor heads next, the subtle nod to the first season of Survivor is special. Survivor is listening. Survivor understands the importance of the fandom and what it is like seeing the two creature mascots pop on on the buffs. There is a cross-section of Survivor fans who probably have a phobia of snakes or rats, myself included, but the smile they brought when the buffs dropped, it makes it all worth it.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Survivor 47 premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00pm on CBS. All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

Stream on Paramount+