The new era of Survivor is shorter and involves a lot of advantages in the reality competition. There is also a higher risk of someone losing their vote before the Tribal Council. Luck is a major part of whether someone wins the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. But some of the advantages are also based on luck like the shot in the dark.

Each castaway is given a shot in the dark cube, which they can play at any time instead of voting. It's obviously a last resort for castaways who know getting their votes. The shot in the dark is a one in six chance of landing safe, making all the votes for that castaway null. The Survivor 47 cast showed what they think of these new era antics again in episode 10.

‘Survivor 47’ Refuse Two New Era Advantages

The first time Jeff Probst was shocked by the cast was right after the merge in episode 6. After all the castaways from the three tribes met, they read a sign claiming there was an advantage to help the next challenge. They had to scramble to find it. "I hate this advantage," Sam Phalen told Genevieve Mushaluk as they looked. Other people felt the same way because they stopped looking to talk to each other.

They knew that building relationships could go a lot further than an advantage. Especially since some advantages come with a risk. Sol Yi told Probst they gave up looking after a minute. Rachel LaMont said some of them were worried about letting Probst down. "Taking note," he replied. "Not let down." The cast gave the producer another note in episode 10.

Probst started the immunity challenge with a rice negotiation. He offered a bag of rice in exchange for four players to sitting out and they refused. All but one person agreed to give up their shot in the dark. This surprised Probst and asked if they were thinking clearly. They were at day 18 in the final nine. Gabe Ortis convinced the only hold out to agree and he did.

Why ‘Survivor’ Castaways Are Losing Hope in Advantages

The audience was probably less shocked than Probst that the cast made this deal. The shot in the dark worked one time for Jamie Lynn Ruiz in season 44, after it was introduced in season 41. It made for amazing television, but the CBS show doesn't bother showing the castaways rolling the cube anymore. The shot isn't entertaining if it doesn't work, and castaways had to find other ways to make use of it. Andy Rueda offered Rachel his shot in the dark to prove he was voting with her. She was surprised and it did build some trust.

Probst asked Rome Cooney if it's possible that advantages are viewed as disadvantages. "Well, the amulets is, for sure, seemed like a disadvantage. That's why the people with the amulets tonight are going to be getting rid of it and getting it out of the game," he answered. Probst claimed his heart was breaking. Rome explained how everyone already knew who had the amulet because everyone was expected to explain their journey to their tribe pre-merge. This made them a target and the castaways did get rid of it.

There is another value to ignoring the advantages for castaways that isn't discussed on the show. But most of them are fans of the old era. Castaways before Winner At War don't see the new era as the same game at all. So there is some social capital in the outside Survivor world to push back on the new era traits to get back to the original game. These castaways are in Fiji with something to prove and being able to say you won not by luck but because you outplayed, outwit, and outlasted everyone else. There is hope that Probst's observations will lead to something better. We haven't seen the controversial advantage of stealing an idol return for a couple of seasons. The amulets were more helpful in season 47 because it encouraged castaways to work together instead of target each other like in the past. However, advantages in general are likely to stay on the show.

