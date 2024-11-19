After Gata got got, it was time to reset and play an "every man for themself" scenario. A major dynamic shift has caused Survivor 47 to change the trajectory to the end of the game. After yet another epic blindside, early frontrunners are falling behind as the silent assassins are emerging from behind the pack. It's still anybody's game this season!

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 10 Airing?

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

What Was the Twist on Episode 9 of 'Survivor 47?'

Before heading to their next challenge, the Tree Mail alerted the remaining castaways that only one person would be winning Immunity and that they would be competing in pairs. They were tasked to divide into five pairs prior to heading to the challenge. The five pairs were Rachel LaMont and Caroline Vidmar, Sam Phalen and Andy Rueda, Kyle Ostwald and Gabe Ortis, Sue Smey and Genevieve Mushaluk, and Sol Yi and Teeny Chirichillo.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 9 of 'Survivor 47?'

For this week's Immunity Challenge, the challenge was run in stages. In the first stage, castaways climbed through a narrow tunnel to retrieve a puzzle step. They then raced to pick up another puzzle step. The first three pairs move onto stage two. The last two pairs are out with no shot at Immunity. In the next stage, the castaways used the puzzle pieces to build a staircase where, at the top, they will cross a three-level balance beam. The first two pairs to finish move onto the final stage where they will compete as four individuals. In the final stage, they will use their hands and arms to brace against two walls as their feet balance on very small foot holds. The castaway to last longest will earn Immunity. In addition, they are playing for reward. The four in the final round will enjoy a picnic back at camp that includes BLTs, potato chips, and soft drinks. In addition, there was another major twist to this challenge. The first two pairs who are out will lose their vote at Tribal Council. They will then take a journey for a chance to earn it back.

In the first round, the first three pairs to move on were Kyle and Gabe, Teeny and Sol, and Genevieve and Sue. That means Sam and Andy and Rachel and Caroline will be sent on a journey in hopes of earning their vote back. In the next stage, Sue and Genevieve were eliminated as Teeny, Sol, Gabe, and Kyle made it into the final round. After Teeny and Sol dropped, it was a final battle between Kyle and Gabe. In the end, the winner of Immunity was Gabe Ortis. This marked the first time Kyle Ostwald lost Individual Immunity this season.

What Happened On the Journey?

With their votes in jeopardy, Sam, Caroline, Rachel, and Andy were eager to discover how they might earn their votes back. They learn that they will be competing against each other, where three of them will earn their vote back. In this game, each player will place a metal card on top of the triangular base. Players will continue to place cards creating more triangles until the tower falls. If the tower falls during your turn, you lose and you will not vote at Tribal Council. Unfortunately, Caroline Vidmar toppled the tower, officially losing her vote at Tribal Council.

Who Was Voted Out Ninth on 'Survivor 47?'

With Genevieve and Sue alone at camp, they came up with the idea to target Sol at Tribal Council. Meanwhile, the four at the reward decided they wanted to target Sam. With the numbers to target Sam, Genevieve is willing to put her game on the line to bring in Gabe to switch the target Sol. With Gabe having the ability to sway the numbers to her desire, a blindside was underway. Sam, who was alerted that Sol was the target, will blow up the plan and let him know that they must make a move or he will be going home. With a massive scramble happening at camp, each conversation led to different plans. In the end, Genevieve got her way. By a vote of 8-1, Sol Yi is voted out of the game. With Caroline unable to vote, everyone but Sol voted for Sol. Sol voted for Sue.

Who was the MVP of Episode 9?

This entire season, Genevieve Mushaluk has been a silent assassin. She has played an extraordinary social game. She has seemed like she is a pawn, but in reality, she is allowing others take the heat as she orchestrates blindsides. After losing her ally, Rome Cooney, Genevieve admitted she is petty for wanting Sol Yi gone, but it was a move that was necessary. She managed to make it happen when he didn't see it coming. Now, should she be in the Final Tribal Council, will the jury see her game and can she defend it. Through her confessionals, Genevieve is completely aware of her game. She knows how well she's playing. She might be the one who will sneak her way into the end and take it all!

What Might Happen Next on 'Survivor 47?'

As Survivor 47 has continually proven, the game is very much in flux. With the inconsistency of a straightforward Tribal Council vote in the post-merge portion of the game, the castaways are making moves and maneuvering as no one quite knows what twist may come their way. With Genevieve finding a moment to strike, it's possible another player eager for revenge, like Sam, can knock out someone who did them wrong. Meanwhile, Andy Rueda continues to be an underdog who has the ability to float around and masterfully remove the target from his back. Now, he just has to bolster his resume.

