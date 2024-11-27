When there is a rice negotiation, expect the castaways to try everything they can to get that bag of rice to help get them to the end of the game. After a successful negotiation, a challenge threat continued to make their target even larger. In turn, an ally lost their chance at winning this game. Welcome to Survivor! And back, after a long hiatus, Jeff Probst and his obsession with ball jokes.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 11 Airing?

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Watch on Paramount+

Who Won Reward on Episode 10 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

When the tribe arrived at the challenge, Jeff Probst told them they would be randomly divided into three teams of three. Each player would have their feet and arms bound as they had to slither in the sand and push a ball through a course only using their head. When they reach the finish, they each must roll a ball onto their target. The winning three will be taken to the Sanctuary, where good things happen, for an afternoon of delicious food including wraps, salad, fruit, juices, iced tea, and cookies and cream cake. The three teams were Genevieve Mushaluk, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo on yellow, Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, and Gabe Ortis on red, and Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, and Sam Phalen on blue. Winning reward was team blue.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 10 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

For this week's Immunity Challenge, they castaways were tasked to balance a ball on a wooden disk. At regular intervals, they would continue adding balls to make it more difficult. They will also be balancing on a tiny piece of wood. If they drop or their ball drops, they are out. Along with the challenge, Jeff tempted the castaways with a rice negotiation. At first, he asked for four people to sit out in exchange for rice that would last them the remainder of the game. Kyle offered a deal that would allow the tribe to give up their individual Shot in the Dark for the rice. Sam Phelan was reluctant because he was on the bottom. He reconsidered and allowed the group to earn the rice in exchange for everyone's personal advantage. When the challenge finally was underway, it was a difficult battle. In the end, the winner of the Immunity Challenge was, once again, Kyle Ostwald.

Who Was Voted Out Tenth on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With Kyle winning Immunity, again, the chance to eliminate him from the game is out the window. With four original Tuku members left, the others are eager to minimize their numbers and target one of their vulnerable players. With only Gabe, Caroline, and Sue as options, Sam brought the bottom dwellers together to focus the target on Gabe. Meanwhile, knowing he might be in danger, Gabe tried to rally the troops to knock out Genevieve. Caroline knew that her game can't start until Gabe is gone, so she was able to prove her worth by flipping over to target Gabe, and in turn, betraying Sue. With 9 players at Tribal Council, this marked the first time since the merge started that all the castaways had their vote at Triba Council. By a vote of 7-2, Gabe was voted out. Everyone voted for Gabe, except for Gabe and Sue.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 10?

Image via CBS

Sometimes, character stories outweigh the strategy on Survivor. In this particular episode, the star belongs to Teeny Chirichillo. In a time when visibility is more important than ever, Teeny voiced something that many individuals struggle with. Having been blindsided by an ally at the previous Tribal Council, they hit a Survivor low. This forced them to have an emotionally internal discussion about their identity. They revealed that they have worked through their identity issues by discovering their sexuality but now feel they have landed in a place where they don't know how they fit in a binary world. Having a personal struggle while still battle the game at hand showcases just how difficult this experience can be. Teeny proved that even through adversity, being strong is admirable. While their bag was also destroyed by the embers of the fire, they now have the fire to fight in this game.

What Might Happen Next on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

As Jeff Probst notes, anything can and will happen. Thus far, Survivor 47 has seen tribal lines mix to suit the needs to the majority. The bottom dwellers have finally managed to find a way to the top. But who will lead the head of this new snake? All signs point to Andy Rueda. If he can continue to sneak his way through the game, he has a strong chance of taking the prize. There are other individuals who might take the mantle if he doesn't strike first.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Stream on Paramount+