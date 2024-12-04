It's every person for themselves at this point. Survivor 47 is careening toward the end, and as it does, alliances are shattering. Individuals on the bottom are forming their own coalition. And when your resume is filled with multiple Immunity Challenge wins, it's best to keep on winning, or you're out of here! A comp beast finally learned the hard way how integral winning is.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 12 Airing?

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Stream on Paramount+

Who Went On a Journey on Episode 11 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

When a boat arrives at camp, it usually means someone is about to go on a journey. It's a crucial decision as earning an advantage or disadvantage can make or break the entire trajectory of your game. When the castaways read their note, they learned that one person must get on the boat for a Journey. If they could not agree on a person, whoever pulls the purple rock would earn the opportunity. Both Genevieve Mushaluk and Sam Phelan were gung-ho about going. Rachel LaMont threw her name into the mix as she did not want either individual to earn an advantage. As fate would have it, Rachel drew the purple rock and went on the journey.

Upon reaching a barge, Rachel learned she could earn an advantage should she solve a puzzle. In this puzzle, you must fill each column with the same color ball. To complicate things, the puzzle is tied to a rope which is connected to a series of weights. The weights will pull the puzzle into the ocean, and thus, must finish the puzzle before the last weight falls in. If Rachel failed to complete the puzzle, she would lose her vote at the next Tribal Council. In the end, Rachel did complete the puzzle and earned an advantage. She earned the Block a Vote advantage, where she has the power to securely block a player from voting.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 11 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With a new alliance hoping to sway the power toward their side, this Immunity Challenge was crucial as to who might see their name written down on the parchment at Tribal Council. For this Immunity Challenge, castaways must use a rope to balance a wobbly table as they stack letter tiles spelling the word immunity. If their stack drops, they must start over. The first player to spell immunity wins Immunity. It was a rough and tough battle with Kyle Ostwald and Genieve keeping Rachel on her toes. But, in the end, it was a success for Rachel LaMont who won Immunity.

Who Was Voted Out Eleventh on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With Kyle Ostwald losing this crucial Immunity Challenge, his rivals knew this was the opportunity to strike, as if they don't knock him out now, there may not be another opportunity. Sue Smey has been drooling for the opportunity to knock Kyle out of the game. As much as Genevieve would like to keep Kyle around, she knows the power is out of her hands. She was optimistic that she could hide behind Kyle as she did with the previous vote. By a vote of 6-1-1, Kyle was voted out of Survivor 47. Caroline Vidmar, Genevieve, Rachel, Sam, Sue, and Teeny Chirichillo voted for Kyle. Kyle voted for Teeny, while Andy voted for Genevieve.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 11?

Image via CBS

Can Rachel LaMont win Survivor 47? It's quite possible! Her stock continues to rise as her resume grows. With another advantage in her pocket and an Immunity Challenge victory, Rachel continues to establish herself as a dominating player who can fade to the background. Thanks to her strong showing, she earns MVP honors.

What Might Happen Next on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

The game is heading to the final stretch. With each individual castaway believing they have a path to victory, how they reach Final Tribal Council will look different for everyone. This means that someone is going to have to take the heat and lead the charge. Can the women take charge and become the final four? Who needs men? Not these ladies!

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Stream on Paramount+