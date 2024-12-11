Silent rivals got their way last round, but with further tribal fractures emerging, another blindside came to the beaches of Fiji. Survivor 47 is heading straight to a two-part season finale, and the stakes couldn't be higher. After a brutal decision that left four players without an important reward, what some believed was their last supper was anything but.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 13 Airing?

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Part one of the two-part finale will be a jam-packed two-hour extravaganza.

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47?'

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Who Won Reward on 'Survivor 47' Episode 12?

For this Reward Challenge, they will race through a series of obstacles and retrieve a ball from the net tunnel. They will then retrieve a second ball before climbing under a net tunnel to the finish. They will then have to land both balls on a two-level perch. The winner will enjoy a nice afternoon at the Survivor Sanctuary where good things happen. They will have an afternoon filled with Italian food. Pizza, pasta, red wine, and tiramisu. Sign me up! The winner of Reward is Sam Phelan. Following his victory, he learns that he will not only have a feast but stay overnight and receive letters from home. But who wants to enjoy pizza and pasta alone? Jeff allows him to invite two friends. He selects Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk.

Who Won Immunity on 'Survivor 47' Episode 12?

To win Immunity, the castaways had a fun course to battle. They must navigate a balance beam while transporting a ball on a pole. They will then have to maneuver two skulls through a metal maze. At the finish, they must roll balls along a path, attempting to land three balls in five targets. It was not even a race. It was a domination. In the end, Rachel LaMont won.

Who Was Voted Out Twelfth on 'Survivor 47?'

With Teeny Chirichillo on the crusade to eliminate Sam for not picking them for reward, they were adamant that he needed to go. They were worried that he and Genevieve would get Andy wine drunk and convince him to vote against them. Little did they know, their tirade to the losers at camp was spoken into fruition. Unfortunately, emotions blinded the Underdog alliance to what Andy's best personal game move would be. While they thought "girl power" could get them to the end, it would mean Andy would be out at five, hence, his reason to flip. He knew that the Underdog alliance was not going to make it, so he spilled the beans on their plans about the split vote during Reward.

Though Andy wanted Rachel to be the target, her Immunity victory put the plan back on the drawing board. In a game where being too confident can be your downfall, the Underdog alliance was dismantled in complete and utter shock. With Andy flipping over to Sam and Genieve, he brilliantly allowed a 3-2-2 vote to occur, in which Caroline Vidmar was voted out. Andy, Sam, and Genevieve voted for Caroline. Rachel and Caroline voted for Genevieve. Sue Smey and Teeny voted for Sam.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 12?

Operation Italy is one of the biggest heists in the show's history. Between Sam's acting skills and Genevieve's fake idols, the plan was brilliant. And it's all thanks to mastermind Andy Rueda. His ability to pull the wool over the Underdogs eyes allowed his plan to come off without a hitch. He perfectly reintegrated himself into the alliance, convincing them to split the vote. Having the ability to pull in two individuals who felt DOA was brilliant. While it may put a major target on his back, the remaining Underdogs know they have to play smart, or they will be next. Andy now has a massive boost to his resume that, should he make it to the end, could net him the victory.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

Survivor is giving fans an epic two-part season finale. With six castaways left, it's every person for themselves. Each challenge victory will determine the correct path to victory. It's truly anybody's game to win. Trust is the most invaluable currency in the game. With one castaway holding a handful of advantages, Rachel is the big target. Can she utilize her Block a Vote before the others turn on her? Chances are, if she can, she will be victorious come finale night.

