Survivor Season 47 is starting off with the thing that all diehard fans love: chaos! CBS's groundbreaking reality series is two weeks in, but viewers are still reeling from the shocking elimination of this installment's Golden Boy in last week's premiere. Season 47 offers the usual cutthroat gameplay and shocking betrayals, yet also has a kind of harried, anxiously exhilarating energy, one that has already led one player to spiral out completely only two days in and another to play the game so hard that he might have already cost himself a shot at the $1,000,000 grand prize. One of these moments already impacted Pod Save America host Jon Lovett's chances of winning, with his lack of connections and his closest ally's public betrayal sentencing him to become the season's first boot. It was a thrilling, jaw-dropping start, one that left viewers questioning whether the rest of the season would have the same enjoyably chaotic energy.

'Survivor 47' Doesn't Take a Break in Episode 2

Every season of Survivor seems to have at least one legitimately messy tribe, and Andy Rueda seemed intent in 47's premiere on claiming that title for the Yellow Gata group all on his own. This episode sees him still reeling over the public confession that led to his only ally (and potential backstabber) getting sent home. Despite this, Andy manages to sneak away and find a Beware Advantage, noting where it's hidden and vowing to return for it later on — only to come back and see that someone else had taken it while he was away!

Unbeknownst to Andy, the Advantage had been found by Anika Dhar and Sam Phalen; Sam keeps it a secret from the other man but tells his closest ally, Sierra Wright, that he actually wants to use it on Andy during the next tribal to send another, less volatile competitor home. It was a comedy of errors, one that was reflected on the Red Lavo beach when, after Rome Cooney found a similar advantage in the last episode, he tried to use this secret as a way to build an alliance with Teeny Chirichillo. Unfortunately for him, though, Rome's blatant searching and showboat attitude has most of his tribe looking at him sideways, resulting in Teeny showing the hiding spot to Kishan Patel — with Rome catching them in the act! It was a hilariously convoluted moment that ended with Teeny assuring Rome they did this because they want Kishan in on their alliance, a rushed statement that the man correctly clocks as untrustworthy.

This kind of tension is typical for Survivor, with the threat of elimination eroding the easygoing excitement players have when first entering the game. It's a kind of latent anxiety that is evident all over the Blue Tuku tribe; everyone is scrambling to solidify alliances... well, mostly. Because while Gabe Ortis is faking an alliance with Kyle Ostwald and TK Foster, he tries to recruit Caroline Vidmar into his secret partnership with Sue Smey — an offer that the woman blatantly refuses at first. It takes Gabe showing his secret idol to finally convince her he's trustworthy, creating a new ally who will quickly prove indispensable because TK also managed to recruit Tiyana Hallums into what he sees as the tribe's true power alliance. She agrees to side with him despite having quickly grown annoyed by his domineering personality, explaining to the camera that she doesn't need to like the guy to use him in the game.

Tensions Rise Before the First Tribal Council in 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 2

The tribes head to the ocean for their second immunity challenge, not only being tempted by safety from tribal council, but also some Survivor scuba kits for the two who manage to complete it first. This competition is similar to last week's, with the tribe starting on a buoy in the water before jumping in to grab a heavy bag of rice, getting it to shore, and then maneuvering through a blind obstacle until one final, three-person puzzle decides their fate. One section involved violently stabbing the bag to reveal its insides, an act that left its edible entrails leaking out for Rachel LaMont to try and shove in her pockets to smuggle back home. Eventually, her tribe wins, with Lavo quickly following and Jeff Probst taking a moment to confiscate her "stolen goods." It was a funny moment of levity, one that the losing Tuku tribe really needed. Yet despite their impending tribal council, Tiyanna puts on a brave smile, an expression that Jeff asks about — before TK questions why losers like their team would see any reason to smile right now. It's a comment that rubs everyone the wrong way, especially Tiyanna, and creates even more tension as the group heads back to prepare for their first tribal council.

Once they get back to camp, TK explains that he's not used to losing in any area of his life, so it really irks him that not only did his team lose, but they had the audacity to smile about it. He takes it upon himself to put them in check, which must make it extra shocking when he walks up on Tiyanna and Kyle complaining about how annoying he was with his comments after the challenge. The pair seems to smooth it over with TK apologizing, but Sue sees this as the perfect time to strike and tries to talk Tiyanna into forming a phony "girls alliance" to eliminate one of the physically strongest competitors in the game. TK knows nothing about this, or the fact that Gabe has been quietly plotting his downfall for the past few days, and the man heads to council thinking that he's playing a flawless game with complete control over his "allies." It's an admirable sense of confidence, yes, but it's one that quickly proves fatal.

How Did a Flawless Game Lose 'Survivor'?

While Survivor 47's first tribal council was entertaining, it lacked the shocking intrigue that its successor brought. The tribe's time with Jeff quickly became a face-off between TK and Sue, with the older woman calling out the clear bromance developing in their group and him coming back with the ask about whether anyone had spent more than a few minutes talking to her. This highlighted TK's biggest flaw because, while he was focusing on seeing everyone under his control, he didn't notice that she actually had been having conversations. And she'd had a very important one with Tiyanna earlier that day, one which caused her to flip on him — though he didn't find out before Gabe shockingly decided to play his idol on himself. There'd been talk of him using it on Sue to keep her safe, but there was no indication that the man had any reason to be scared of his safety, undercutting his so-called "magic trick" and making his closest ally look at him in confusion. No matter the misplaced play, their group managed to flip Tiyanna, sending TK packing in a vote of 4-2.

What a follow-up! While there may have been concern that the jaw-dropping momentum of 47's premiere wouldn't last, and this episode was noticeably missing huge confessions, it delivered the kind of complex social strategy viewers have loved for decades. It offered some thrilling insight into each of the players while hinting at the alliances and planned backstabbing that will surely come to matter as we make it further and further into the game. So much happened in this episode, but as TK's elimination made clear, there's one thing that every castaway has to remember: you're never safe on a show like Survivor.

