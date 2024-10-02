After an exciting two-hour premiere, Survivor 47 has returned with another action-packed episode. With bold moves being made regarding showing idols, alliances began to be shaped and established. Meanwhile messy mouths caused the downfall of certain players. No matter what happens next, the New Era of Survivor is keeping things exciting.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages on Episode 2 of 'Survivor 47?'

On Lavo, Rome previously found the box that lead to the clues for his Hidden Immunity Idol. He originally wanted to keep this a secret, but he decided he would alert Teeny to his find as he believed she was the right vibe for an alliance member. It's a very dangerous game to tell someone you don't have an initial alliance about advantages as Rome would soon learn. Teeny shared the news of the find with her ally, Kishan Patel. They went straight to the location of the box, learning the fate of Rome's advantage. Of course, Rome caught them in the act. With Rome now knowing the fate of his advantage, he decided to play it safe and took the Idol that was good for one Tribal Council rather than continuing the hunting game.

Over on Tuku, Sam Phalen was on babysit watch. He was assigned to watch Andy Rueda to be sure he wasn't going to go idol hunting. When he went to go to the bathroom, Andy snuck away from camp. Andy located the Beware Advantage, but he tried something new. Rather than taking it for himself, he replaced it back where if found it as insurance should it need it later. It was a risky move that may pay off as long as no one locates it before then. Unfortunately, Sam and Anika Dhar went on their own idol hunt and found the Beware Advantage Andy left behind. With the clue in Sam's possession, he decided to share the information of the advantage to Sierra Wright. With Anika knowing who had it, she told Rachel LaMont. Oh, and Sam didn't want to lie to Rachel, so he told her as well. Now, everyone but Andy knew. Until he went to his secret hiding spot to see that it was gone. His risk did not pay off. Sam played it safe and took the Idol good for one Tribal Council.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 2 of 'Survivor 47?'

For this Immunity Challenge, tribes will head out in the water and race over a tower where they must retrieve a large bag of rice. They will then work together to bring it to show after getting it through a small hole. Then, on the shore, one person will stand behind a cage door where they will maneuver a key through a maze. When they have the key, they will unlock the door, tear upon the rice, and locate a ball. Finally, three tribe members will maneuver that ball through a winding snake track maze. The first two tribes to finish win Immunity. In addition, winners will receive a Survivor fishing kit. It was a fairly close race throughout. Following the rice bag portion of the challenge, Rachel LaMont was seen taking rice from the bag and stuffing it into his pockets. This was a first on Survivor. In the end, Gata finished first, and Lavo finished second. This means that Lavo not only lost their flint, but they were being sent to the Tribal Council.

Who Was Voted Out Second On 'Survivor 47?'

After losing the Immunity Challenge, Lavo was sent to Tribal Council for the first time this season. Before they left their mat at the challenge, TK called out his tribe for losing. This left a sour taste in Tiyana Hallums' mouth, making her eager to target TK, despite her previous alliance with Kyle and TK. At Tribal Council, Sue alerted Jeff Probst about the bromance that formed early. TK agreed with the statement but Kyle tried to stray away from the accusations. Unfortunately, TK was unaware of his placement in the tribe, even with the clues being placed in front of his face at Tribal Council. In a shock to many, Gabe Ortis decided to play the Hidden Immunity Idol he found last week on himself. TK Foster was voted out by a of 4-2. Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Sue Smey, and Tiyana Hallums voted for TK while TK and Kyle Ostwad voted for Sue.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 2?

The MVP of Episode 2 was idol finder Sam Phelan. Not only did he find a Hidden Immunity Idol, but he established himself a strong force on the Gata tribe. Despite Sierra Wright not loving his plan, Sam wants to potentially use his idol to save Andy Rueda. Why? Well, he's nervous to continue on with three women and himself. He also sees Anika Dhar as a threat. Sam is a strong player and has the potential to make it far in the game if his plan pans out.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

With one idol being used by Gabe Ortis, it's likely that the blue tribe's idol will go back out in the jungle for someone to find. In a game where knowledge is power, it appears that too many people know who has idols or where to potentially find the newly hidden one. The power dynamics of each tribe have already shifted based on the first two Tribal Councils, but alliances have formed. On the Gata tribe, Anika suddenly has a target on her back. Meanwhile, Rome is already showing his true colors. Could his peacocking be the end of his run?

