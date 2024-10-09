Welcome to the Rome Show! A villain has emerged on Survivor 47 thanks to a little bit of Lady Luck. Meanwhile, an early frontrunner found her way out of the game. The fickle finger of fate can change the game on a dime. Welcome to Survivor! The newest season has already brought some history in the New Era of Survivor, as each tribe has voted out a player in each of the first three episodes. Now that the tribes are at even strength, what will happen next?

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

Who Went On the Journey On Episode 3?

Image via CBS

Early into the episode, each tribe was greeted by a boat where they were told that one person would be designated to get on the boat to go on a journey. For the Tuku Tribe, they randomly drew rocks and sent Kyle Ostwald. On the Gata Tribe, Anika Dhar volunteered to go on the journey. With the Lavo Tribe, it was Rome Cooney who won a round of rock, paper, scissors in order to go on the journey. When the trio of players reached the island, Kyle told the others that TK Foster was voted out the night before. Anika shared the information about the power dynamics on her tribe. And then there was Rome. He threw Sol Yi and Ayesha Welch under the bus, saying they were running the show.

Upon beginning the journey, each player had to pick a different path. At the end of the path, they were tasked to pick a single package inside a bag. And they must select once. There are three packages inside. If they pick the advantage, they are finished. If they pick the lose your vote, they have the option to risk again and choose another package. If they pick a second lose your vote, they cannot vote for the next two Tribal Councils and they may not pick again. Kyle ended up losing his vote and did not select again. Anika lost her vote and decided to not select again. Rome earned a Steal A Vote on his first selection.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages on Episode 3 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

Aside from Rome earning a Steal A Vote during the journey, no other idols or advantages were found.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 3 of 'Survivor 47?'

Imae via CBS

For this Immunity Challenge, each tribe member will climb to the top of a tall tower and leap out into the ocean. They will then climb over a crate and then retrieve a key in the ocean before crossing on a balance beam. They must solve a seahorse puzzle. The first two tribes to finish will win Immunity and be safe from Tribal Council. Additionally, they are playing for reward, where the winning tribes will receive comfort items, including a tarp and a hammock. Genevieve Mushaluk sat out for the Lavo Tribe.

It looked like the Gata Tribe was going to have another date with Jeff Probst at Tribal Council after falling behind early in the challenge. But, as Probst always says, you never give up on Survivor. With Andy Reuda causing the tribe to fall behind, it was the Lavo tribe that struggled on the balance beam portion of the challenge. The Gata Tribe took the lead in the puzzle, allowing Gata to win Immunity and a large tarp and two hammocks. In second, it was Tuku who won Immunity and a small tarp. In last place, Lavo were sent to Tribal Council and lost their tribal flint.

Who Was Voted Out Third On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With a Hidden Immunity Idol and a Steal A Vote on his side Rome Cooney entered the tribe's first Tribal Council with a little bit of luck and a lot of power. As the tribe spoke to Jeff Probst, they each divulged information about a "core four." But who was in that "core four." Believing that Rome had no vote, this vote was already complicated. But, viewers knew that Rome had lied to the tribe about his fate during the journey. Rome Cooney, having only one Tribal Council to use his Hidden Immunity Idol, decided to play it for himself. By a vote of 3-1-1-0, Ayesha Welch was voted out. Genevieve Mushaluk, Rome Cooney, and Kishan Patel voted for Ayesha Welch. Teeny Chirichillo voted for Sol Yi. Ayesha Welch voted for Genevieve Mushaluk. Sol Yi voted for Rome Cooney but his vote did not count.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 3?

Image via CBS

The Godson is the MVP of the episode. Love him or hate him, Rome Cooney has become a breakout character of Survivor 47. Between earning a major advantage and decimating the power dynamics of his tribe, Rome not only walked out of Tribal Council unscathed; he's solidified himself as a force you do not want to mess with.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

Despite a little bit of luck, Rome Cooney's rise to the top may be short-lived. He's got a target on his back, but he's got a weasily way about him that may keep him safe as there are other players lower on the totem pole. Over on Gata, Anika Dhar is slowly becoming a vocal nuisance to some of her fellow tribemates. While Gabe Ortis has had a solid run thus far, there seem to be individuals in his tribe who are willing to cut the chord with him. Now, when it comes to Sue Smey and the teaser showing blood looks quite scary!

