In one of the best minor twists Survivor has introduced since the New Era began, Survivor 47 proved the importance of a strong social game. When the players are given the chance to chat across tribal lines, alliances are tested as new bonds are formed. As the merge inches closer, the post-merge game has already been set up to be explosive.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.





What Was the Episode 5 Twist?



When the three tribes arrived at their next challenge, they only saw two courses. They immediately believed they were about to swap into two tribes. Instead, Jeff Probst revealed a brand-new Survivor twist. For the first time, they will be randomly divided into two teams of seven where they will only be teams for this challenge. This is usually saved for the post-merge of the game. This was a first for the pre-merge. They will compete together and, if they win, celebrate together. On Team Blue, it was Anika Dhar, Sol Yi, Rome Cooney, Gabe Ortis, Andy Rueda, Sierra Wright, and Genevieve Mushaluk. On Team Yellow, it was Sue Smey, Kyle Ostwald, Teeny Chirichillo, Sam Phalen, Rachel LaMont, Tiyana Hallums, and Caroline Vidmar.

Who Won Reward on Episode 5 of 'Survivor 47?'



For the challenge, each team will race under an obstacle and collect keys along the way. They will then use those keys to unlock a ladder. Once they get the ladder free, they will then collect five balls to land in five separate targets. The first team of seven wins reward. This week, they played for the chance to be taken to the sanctuary, where good things happen. In another first, they would be given a brand-new reward called the Survivor Social Hour. They will get a chance to bar-b-que hot dogs, play corn hole, and earn an advantage of the opportunity to hang out with players they don't know and forge bonds with for the next stage of the game. It was a tough battle, but the winning team was Team Yellow.

What Happened At the Sanctuary?



The Yellow Team arrived at the Survivor Sanctuary, where they were greeted by hot dogs—and even a veggie dog for Kyle, who is a vegetarian. Shockingly, they were not provided with any condiments for their hot dogs. As the only Lavo member, Teeny shared that she felt that this may be her last supper based on being the only one left out of the vote at the last Tribal Council. Tiyana will take this moment to blow up Gabe's game, revealing he has been the one on their tribe looking for idols. Sue, who is Gabe's number one ally, is shocked to hear this simply because she is the current idol holder from the Tuku tribe. Meanwhile, Caroline has forged a new alliance with Teeny and Rachel as the others were playing cornhole.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 5 of 'Survivor 47?'



Before the challenge began, the Gata Tribe arrived with their previous reward, their three egg-laying chickens. Sierra has proposed a negotiation with Jeff Probst. Because they did not have chickens that had laid enough eggs, they asked Jeff if they could trade their chickens for eggs. Jeff agrees to give them 18 eggs for their chickens.

For this week's Immunity Challenge, each tribe will drag a heavy net of coconuts and sandbags along a course. They will have to collect more along the way. They will then throw the sandbags against a puzzle wall before having to reassemble the puzzle wall. The first two tribes to finish are safe from Tribal Council. Anika sat out for Gata, and Sue sat out for Tuku. Tuku finished first, and Lavo finished second. That means the Gata Tribe was sent to Tribal Council.

Who Was Voted Out Fifth On 'Survivor 47?'



Knowing how close the Immunity Challenge was, the Gata Tribe knew they could have won had Andy not made some minor mistakes along the way. It was an easy target. Anika previously lost her vote and would not be able to vote at this Tribal Council. She has trust in her alliance, known as the Breadwinners, comprised of Sierra and Rachel. Little did she know that Andy and Sam have parallel plans to warm up Anika to take her out. In the end, they were able to pull off a blindside as Anika was voted out by a vote of 3-1. Andy, Sam, and Sierra voted for Anika, and Rachel voted for Andy. Anika left in a very explosive manner,

Who Was the MVP of Episode 5?



Despite not knowing which side of the blade to use with the saw during the Immunity Challenge, Andy has proven he's a silent threat on Survivor 47. Despite being at the bottom of the tribe, Andy had been laying the groundwork should the Gata Tribe return to Tribal Council. His ability to ensure many of the individual castaways that he was on the outs made Anika feel safe. As he said, "I've been burying you for the last ten days. Here's your headstone," as he placed his vote. His ability to maneuver in the darkness will prove beneficial in the next stage of the game.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'



The merge has arrived! Now that all the three tribes will be uniting on the same beach, the bonds that have been established, on top of the lingering effects of the Survivor Social Hour, is destined to shake up the game. There have been clear splinters from each tribe. Who will capitalize on those fracturing tribes?

