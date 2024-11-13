A classic Survivor staple has returned and held immense weight on Survivor 47. With the return of the Survivor Auction, most of the castaways were able to nourish themselves with some of their favorite foods, but for one castaway, the loss of their vote proved crucial in the latest blindside. Survivor 47 is the gift that keeps on giving!

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 9 Airing?

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

What Was the Big Twist on Episode 8 of 'Survivor 47?'

The castaways learned that the Survivor Auction was returning. As seen on Survivor 45, each player would have to race around the jungle to find 40 bamboo tubes with money that they would be able to use in the Reward Challenge. Each tube featured a different amount of money, therefore the more tubes they found, the more money they would have to use to barter the various items in the auction. Sierra Wright earned the most money with $1,060. She was followed by Gabe Ortis at $660, Teeny Chirichillo with $640, Sol Yi with $600, Kyle Ostwald at $580, Rachel LeMont with $500, Genevieve Mushaluk at $440, Sue Smey with $380, Sam Phalen at $360, Caroline Vidmar at $280, and Andy Rueda with nothing. That's right, Andy didn't find a single tube in the scramble in the jungle.

What Happened at the 'Survivor' Auction?

At the Survivor Auction, Jeff Probst revealed that the first five items were guaranteed, but any item following would be determined by chance. The Survivor Auction would end without warning. When the auction promptly ends, Probst reveals that the castaway with the most cash left will lose their vote at the next Immunity Challenge. Additionally, certain items would include the Survivor Cash Back Program. That meant that player would have more money added to their current total of spending money. After 12 rounds, Sam Phelan ended with the most money remaining and thus, lost his vote.

Who Found the Advantage?

In previous seasons, many castaways would wait for the advantage that would be included in the Survivor Auction. When the Survivor Auction returned in Survivor 45, there were no advantages to be had. However, that was not the case in Survivor 47. This time, a clue was hidden within one of the items. In the burger and fries Rachel LaMont purchased was a note that contained a clue to the Hidden Immunity Idol at camp. It was revealed that the idol was sewn into the corner of the tarp at their camp. Rachel was successfully able to retrieve the Idol without being caught.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 8 of 'Survivor 47?'

At the Immunity Challenge, castaways were tasked to hold a bar that was attached to a bucket that contained 25% of their pre-game body weight. If their bucket dropped, they would be out. Jeff Probst revealed that two players would win Immunity, one male and one female. Sue Smey won Immunity for the women, while Kyle Ostwalt received his third straight individual Immunity.

Who Was Voted Out Eighth on 'Survivor 47?'

At the start of the episode, Sol Yi revealed to Rachel LaMont that he was the angel that previously gave her the Safety Without Power at the previous Tribal Council. Knowing she had another lifeline, Rachel began to ponder options outside of the original Gata Tribe. Meanwhile, Andy Rueda was becoming more than well aware that he was just a pawn in the game of Sierra Wright and Sam Phelan. Knowing for him to get further in the game, he would have to cut ties sooner rather than later. Believing he was being taken for granted, Andy sided with the majority to target his former tribemates. Rachel LaMont opted not to use her new Immunity Idol but instead, her Shot in the Dark. It was unsuccessful. In the original vote, it was a 4-4-1 tie. Andy, Gabe, Genevieve, and Kyle voted for Sierra. Caroline, Sol, Sue, and Teeny voted for Sam. Sierra cast her vote for Gabe. With the revote, Rachel was unable to vote for using her Shot in the Dark, and Sam was unable to vote, having lost in the Survivor Auction. Usually, the two options for the revote would not be able to vote as they would only be able to vote for one another. But, since Sam was unable to vote, Sierra was able to vote in the revote. By a vote of 8-1, Sierra Wright was voted out, becoming the first member of the jury.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 8?

Despite being a potential target, Rachel LaMont has established herself away from the primary targets thanks to her new alliance with Sol Yi. His ability to move the target away from her kept her safe at Tribal Council. Additionally, her stealthy moves of acquiring the Hidden Immunity Idol while her entire tribe was at camp was impeccable. It was a feat of skill. Rachel has the potential to move further in the game if she continues floating under the radar while making strong moves without being noticed.

What Might Happen Next on 'Survivor 47?'

With Sam's back against the wall, he is ready to cause chaos in the camp. With players like Sol and Sue slowly defining their games and coming into prominence, they could easily become the next set of targets. But, if Kyle finally loses an Immunity Challenge, it might be the right, and only, opportunity to knock him out of the game. If he continues winning, his resume will continue to grow and make him a prime candidate for victory.

