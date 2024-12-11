Survivor has long been known as “the adventure of a lifetime,” and, for players who last long enough, the reality competition series can be quite a transformative experience. One of those players is Andy Rueda, who got off to a rough start in Survivor 47. Andy’s first defining moment on the show was one of panic that viewers watched unfold in the premiere episode.

After the Gata tribe, which Andy was a part of, lost the first immunity challenge, he collapsed under the shade professing to host Jeff Probst, “I gave everything, Jeff.” Andy then proceeded to further condemn his game, telling Jeff and the other castaways that he was certain his tribe disliked him and that he would be voted out at tribal council that night. Despite this initial perception that he wouldn’t last long, Andy is now headed into the two-part season finale, and has made some ambitious moves that have steered the direction of the game along the way.

Andy's Transformative Experience on ‘Survivor 47’

Throughout Survivor 47, Andy has opened up about his past as a social outcast, his struggles with anxiety, and feeling like he is his own worst enemy in the game of Survivor – and sometimes in life. Viewers have seen these difficulties manifest on screen, like when Andy was the only player unable to find a single tube of money heading into the Survivor Auction, not because he didn’t have the opportunity – Andy is seen standing mere feet away from a tube of money several times throughout the challenge – but because he was in his own head about his ability to do so. Moving forward from these moments of overthinking and panic, viewers have also seen Andy grow his confidence, find his footing in the game, and make game-changing moves heading into the finale.

In last week’s episode, Andy spearheaded one of the most ambitious plays in Survivor history, “Operation: Italy.” In accordance with the plan, Andy worked alongside Genevieve Mushaluk and Sam Phalen to make use of a fake hidden immunity idol and some Oscar-worthy acting in order to blindside Caroline Vidmar and his own “Underdog Alliance.” In a confessional before tribal council that night, Andy recognized that he’s come a long way since the start of the season saying, “The way I started this game built an initial perception that I was a goat. This is my opportunity to make my mark,” followed by, “I’m going all out, and I have no fear.” Andy then proceeded to play the pivotal role in "Operation: Italy," successfully convincing his alliance members to split their votes and refrain from using any of the advantages they had at their disposal. The plan resulted in an epic blindside, and Andy getting to rewrite his Survivor story.

‘Survivor’ Transformations Often Extend Beyond the Game

This hugely impactful move that unfolded at the last tribal council marks a significant departure from the Andy viewers met at the start of Survivor 47, one who was already certain he had nothing left to give by the end of the first episode. Now Andy is headed into the season finale having visibly gained more confidence in Survivor. He may also carry this confidence into life beyond the game.

At the last tribal council, Andy reflected on the game of Survivor, saying “We have our games, and we have our journeys. And they’re intertwined,” suggesting that he’s grown not only as a player but also as a person. Moments like these also serve as a reminder that, while Survivor is a game, it’s a social experiment at its core. And one of the most compelling aspects of the show is found in the many ways that Survivor mirrors real life.

Survivor airs Wednesday on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

