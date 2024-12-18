The final six castaways bobbed and weaved through two major Immunity Challenges and two huge Tribal Councils. With two more players out, Survivor 47 is gearing up for an epic showdown to determine who will be the Sole Survivor. Four players remain before their fates are placed in the hands of the jury. Who will come out on top?

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When Is 'Survivor 47' Episode 14 Airing?

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Part two of the two-part finale will be a jam-packed two-hour extravaganza.

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Survivor airs Wednesdays on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Who Won the First Immunity Challenge on 'Survivor 47' Episode 13?

Immunity is back up for grabs in the Final Six Immunity Challenge. The castaways were tasked to jump into the water and swim to a platform where they must maneuver a buoy through a series of obstacles. At the final platform, the castaways will race to complete a Survivor logo puzzle. In addition, they will be playing for reward. The winner will be taken to the Survivor Sanctuary, where good things happen. The winner will receive steak, baked potatoes, wine, juice, and cheesecake for dessert. With Sam Phelan out to an early lead, it all came down to the puzzle. As the equalizer to most challenges, it was Genevieve Mushaluk who reached her puzzle and never looked back, despite Rachel LaMont giving her a run for her money. Genevieve won Immunity, securing her place in the Final Five.

Who Went On Reward?

As the winner of the Immunity Challenge, Genevieve knew she had to do damage control following the previous Tribal Council. She selected to bring Sue Smey and Teeny Chirichillo to the Survivor Sanctuary for a steak dinner and vital conversation. With Rachel the target for Teeny and Genevive, they tried to convince Sue that she is the one who needs to go home. Unfortunately, Teeny got wine drunk, and they spilled the tea that Genevieve had a secret Idol that Sue had no idea about. But the real tea is that Genevieve's idol is a fake from the Operation: Italy plan last week.

Who Was Voted Out Thirteenth on 'Survivor 47?'

With numerous players having idols and advantages, this vote was crucial to plan ahead. The pressure was on. Andy Rueda decided to do the honorable thing by telling Rachel he would be voting her out. He did it through the perspective of jury management. With her original idea of voting out Sam, having heard Andy's potential plea at Final Tribal Council, Rachel soon saw Andy as a major threat in the game.

Rachel, knowing she had an imminent death, secured her spot in the next round by using both her Block a Vote and Hidden Immunity Idol. Rachel blocked Sam from voting and then played her idol on herself. By a vote of 2-0, Andy Rueda was voted out. The votes for Rachel from Teeny, Genevieve, and Andy did not count. Sam did not vote. Rachel and Sue cast their votes for Andy.

Who Won the Second Immunity Challenge on 'Survivor 47' Episode 13?

For the Final Five Immunity Challenge, the winner not only cannot be voted out at the next Tribal Council, they won't ever be voted out as the worst that could happen is they would be eliminated in Final Four Firemaking. In this challenge, the castaways raced in from the ocean where they had to dig through sand to climb under a log. They'll then balance on a beam as they have to stack balls on stands. If their stack drops, they have to start again. The first player to stack six balls wins Immunity. It's a very stressful challenge as one little mistake could cost them one million dollars. Once again, the battle between Rachel and Genevieve was on. After everyone dropped their stack multiple times, it was the biggest target, Rachel LaMont, who took home another Immunity Challenge victory.

Who Was Voted Out Fourteenth on 'Survivor 47?'

The newfound rivalry between Genevieve and Rachel had only one target with Rachel immune. That meant that Sam had to ensure his safety. Knowing Genevieve's idol was fake, he went around camp to let the other castaways know that Genevieve did not have anything that could keep her safe. With Teeny finally aware that Genevieve had kept trapping them, Teeny knew they would be a fool to not eliminate her now. But with Sue and Rachel skeptical that this was another ploy, they were back to the drawing board. Not knowing what is a truth and what is a lie, everyone was fearful of where a potential ricochet vote could land. To ensure her own safety, Sue played her Hidden Immunity Ido on herself. By a vote of 3-2, Genevieve Mushaluk was voted out. Genevieve received votes from Rachel, Sam, and Sue. Sam received votes from Genevieve and Teeny.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 13?

From spying on the allies behind Operation Italy and discussing how she's a target to winning a third Immunity challenge, Rachel continues to be a dominating factor going into the finale. Should she win the Final Four Immunity Challenge, Rachel is nearly set to win Survivor 47. If she doesn't, then she will need to rely on fire. No matter what, her path to victory is there. The odds are forever in Rachel LaMont's favor.

What Might Happen on the Finale of 'Survivor 47?'

Only four castaways remain: Rachel LaMont and Sam Phalen from Gata, Sue Smey from Tuku, and Teeny Chirichillo from Lavo. With one castaway having the strongest chance at victory, there's still more game to play. The fate of the season will rely on the Final Four Immunity Challenge and who participates in fire. Should Rachel go unscathed, victory should be hers. If the final three ends up being Sam, Sue, and Teeny, it's anybody's game to win!

Your changes have been saved Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

