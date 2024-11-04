Spoiler for Survivor 47 Episode 7Survivor 47 has shown multiple castaways fighting for power on their first tribe. Tuku started with Gabe Ortis and TK Foster forming their alliance. However, TK dropped Gabe and wanted to move forward with Tiyana Hallums and Kyle Ostwald. TK was voted out and Tiyana also tried to gain numbers against Gabe.

All of Tuku made it through the merge, but not the jury. Episode 7 showed everyone formerly on Tuku voting out Tiyana. Gabe has tweeted jokes about his fellow castaways that didn't land well. Here is what they had to say to him.

Tiyana Tells Gabe to Keep Hawaii Out of His Mouth After 'Survivor'

Image via CBS.

The filming of the competition is over, but the castaways haven't stopped the trash talk. "Are they awake in Hawaii yet? #Aloha #Survivor #Survivor47," Gabe tweeted on Oct 31 with four pictures of Tuku at tribal. He whispers to Caroline Vidmar behind Tiyana's back in one picture. Another shows someone saying voting out Gabe would be a bigger hit. The last shot shows Gabe on a swinging saying he'll revote if he has to in that tribal.

Tiyana is the first island-born Native Hawaiin player on Survivor. She wasn't happy to see what her castmate tweeted. "There’s sportsmanship and then there’s this. Keep Hawaii out your mouth," she tweeted the next day. This isn't the first time Gabe tweeted to make fun of a castaway's exit. "Hope Jeff’s seat was comfy," he wrote after Rome Cooney was voted off. Rome responded after Tiyana shut Gabe down. "The same way you're only comfy talking like this in tweets and confessional," the podcaster tweeted. "Maybe if you were only comfy talking like that in confessionals you’d have a purple buff," Gabe said referring to the merge.

Tiyana is the last eliminate before jury. That means everyone left in the game has a shot at winning, becoming a finalist, or becoming a jury. The jurors will ask questions to each finalist and listen to their answers before voting who should win the $1 million prize.

