Since The Traitors began airing in the U.S. in 2023, reality television personalities from shows like Big Brother and The Bachelor have been featured on the program, but contestants from Survivor always seem to quickly become the most intimidating. Players who can navigate alliances and keep their true intentions hidden are the ones who often succeed on The Traitors, which usually makes former Survivor contestants an instant threat due to their experience of practicing deception and lying to stay in the game. Although The Traitors often choose players from older Survivor seasons, such as Rob Mariano or Stephenie LaGrossa, there are some contestants from the show's most recent season that should bring their manipulation skills to Scotland. This article will discuss the gameplay of two of the most talked-about players from Survivor Season 47 and explore why they would be ideal candidates for The Traitors.

Genevieve Mushaluk has the Gift of Deception