Throughout its 47 seasons, Survivor has stood out as both a social experiment and a game of strategy. The nuances of navigating the push and pull between the social and strategic elements of Survivor – how players manipulate their social connections and how they maintain social awareness and favor while moving strategically – adds a layer of complexity to the game and is part of the reason the iconic reality series has remained relevant for over 20 years. The most recent episode opened with a stark reminder of just how difficult it can be to strike a balance between head and heart in the game of Survivor, even for some of its best players.

The start of Episode 10 showed Genevieve Mushaluk, who has been lauded as a stealthy strategist this season, and Teeny Chirichillo, who, in contrast, has played a more emotional game, having an earnest conversation about last episode’s chaotic tribal council and what it might mean for their relationship going forward. After Teeny expressed how genuinely hurt she was to find out that Genevieve had orchestrated the unanimous vote that sent one of Teeny’s closest allies, Solomon “Sol” Yi, to the jury, Genevieve openly acknowledged how difficult it is to hurt people she cares about in order to further her game. This is the first time in Survivor 47 that viewers have seen Genevieve – otherwise known for her calm and collected gameplay – openly struggle with balancing her in-game connections with strategy. How she navigates this balance going forward could make or break her game which, so far, has been one of the most impressive of the new era.

The Line Between “Gameplay” and “Real Life” Is Often Blurred on 'Survivor'

While voting people out is intrinsic to the game of Survivor, so is forming connections with other players – since Survivor is a social game at its core, not to mention that it’s nearly impossible to win the $1,000,000 prize without forging relationships with other castaways. It often seems that players in the new era come in as fans – some as superfans – of the show and, as they are familiar with the mechanics of the game, are eager to set their emotions aside in favor of wholly strategic gameplay and ruthless blindsides. But players like Teeny, Austin Li Coon from Survivor 45 – whose showmance with Dee Valladares largely impacted his game – and even Genevieve prove that this is often easier said than done.

Despite having vastly different approaches to the game of Survivor, both Teeny and Genevieve have admitted that their emotional connections have played a larger role in their game so far than they had hoped at the start of the season. In a heartfelt confessional interspersed with the post-tribal conversation about the Sol vote, Genevieve opened up about the difficulties of separating gameplay from genuine human emotion, saying “I try very hard not to have any emotional connections to people in this game because it makes it harder to play. And when you hurt someone [...] it doesn’t feel like a fun game anymore,” while holding back tears.

This balancing act between strategy and social prowess has been central to Survivor 47 – the spectrum of players can be seen in Teeny, who wears her heart on her sleeve and has admitted to being consistently out of the loop because of it; Rome Cooney, who was too wrapped up in his own strategic gameplay to realize that he lacked the relationships he needed to keep him around; and Genevieve, who may serve as another example that the best Survivor players have a bit of both.

The Best ‘Survivor’ Players Make Use of Both Head and Heart

Some of the best players in the new era of Survivor, like Dee from Survivor 45, have demonstrated a unique capacity for forming genuine connections while still executing strategic moves that steer the direction of the game. Genevieve has already proven herself to be an impressive strategic player in Survivor 47; she convinced archnemeses Rome and Sol to work together to blindside Kishan Patel, and somehow managed to pull together a unanimous vote against Sol to conclude last episode’s incredibly chaotic tribal council.

Genevieve has also been able to manage her threat level so far by imposing her will at strategic times, while taking a backseat at others. It remains to be seen if her in-game relationships, like the one she has with Teeny, will withstand her strategic gameplay and be strong enough to ultimately win her the title of Sole Survivor.

