The best reality shows are often defined by their hosts, those iconic mediators who oversee the competition while imbuing the entire program with their unique style and flair. While every reality show host succeeds to some degree, few are as acclaimed as Survivor's Jeff Probst; the TV personality has been a part of this Charlie Parsons series since the very beginning. Audiences more than two decades ago learned about this intriguing challenge of social strategy through the man's exciting demeanor. His tenure on the program is one of the longest in all reality TV, and just like his show, the years have seen an evolution within Probst.

It's been a positive one in many ways, as a modern understanding of society has led him to become more inclusive overall of his contestant's many identities. There have been many missteps along the way, but fans have been glad to see the series' "New Era" introduce a Probst where all of his best qualities are at the forefront — well, mostly. Because while it's great to see him truly understand his players, the man has completely shed the biting wit that made him such an invigorating host for years, turning into a kind of goofy, kid-friendly persona that stands in stark contrast to the cutthroat competition happening around him. It's always good to be kind, but when it comes to the host of Survivor, I have to admit: I miss mean Jeff.

'Survivor' Has Lost Its Snark

Image via CBS

While Jeff Probst is an exemplary Survivor host for many reasons, it's undeniable that his trademark sass is what made many people fall in love with the series in the first place. The show's premise is already extremely entertaining: a group of complete strangers are stranded on a patch of wilderness, usually a beach, and are tasked to survive both the elements and each other as they vote one another out until one wins the ultimate $1,000,000 prize. Yet even though this is exhilarating on its own, fans have long loved the snarky comments Probst would make as he observed the same ridiculousness viewers were watching at home. Whether it was his constant takedowns of the notorious Johnny Fairplay or his verbal sparring with unruly contestants, his slightly harsh humor was a perfect fit for this stressful setting. Even more, it mirrored the cutthroat nature of the game itself, with Probst's proclivity to offer cutting comments perfectly complimenting the brutal game we were watching onscreen. Fans loved his distinct style of hosting, yet like most things, they didn't really appreciate it until it was gone.

Related Teresa Giudice May Have a New Business Partner Another business adventure might be coming Teresa Giudice's way, this time with her daughter.

The new era of Survivor (seasons 41 onward) saw not only a new Jeff Probst, but a new demeanor for the show; the series had long been called out for its lack of diversity and the rampant discrimination among contestants, with recent installments seeing a concentrated effort to reflect and respect the identities of its audience. This was amazing for viewers to see — though they quickly grew confused once they learned this new change seemed to mean a complete erasure of the trademark Jeff Probst attitude they'd come to love. Sure, it still appears in snippets here and there, but the currently airing season 47 especially has offered numerous scenes of Probst doing funny voices to try and make the players (halfheartedly) laugh or even do overly generous things, like letting a contestant known for his bad attitude sit in the host seat at tribal. These moments are not only slightly cringe-inducing, but they undercut the intensity of the game which for so long was embodied by Probst. He's the conduit through which so much of this story is told, so when he acts like a family entertainer rather than the overseer of a cutthroat competition, it makes the entire program appear much gentler than it should.

Please Bring Sassy Jeff Probst Back!

Close

Yes, I understand that saying the host of Survivor should be meaner is not exactly the most popular opinion. As the host defines a show, their cruelty can rub off on contestants, with other programs like America's Next Top Model perpetuating a cycle of toxicity within their cast because they felt, "If the host can do it, why can't I?" But that's the thing: while he's certainly been harsh, Probst was never overwhelmingly toxic. He definitely had moments that were not okay, but his occasional snarkiness was perfect punctuation to the kind of series he was trying to create. Survivor is one of the most difficult reality shows ever, with its contestants recognizing how life-changing the prize money can be and often drawing on their most ruthless selves to win it all in the end. Probst has always made an effort to be kind when the situation called for it, but trying to be this all the time undercuts this intensity and detracts from the cutthroat game long-time fans have always wanted to see.Inclusivity does not mean there can't be any conflict from the host at all, and because the show fails to understand this, it's led to so much of the new era — especially the currently airing season — not coming off as seriously as it should. Survivor is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+