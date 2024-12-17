Survivor 47 host Jeff Probst is setting the anticipation at an all-time high for the upcoming final Tribal Council. Part 1 of The Survivor 47 finale episode, which aired on December 11, 2024, saw Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo earn their place in the final four while Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk were sent packing. Now, Probst is teasing what fans can expect from the two-hour conclusion to the wonderful season of the cult-classic reality TV competition.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on December 16, 2024, showrunner Jeff Probst shared that the Survivor 47 finale will include a power-packed fire-making showdown and a “real battle” at the final Tribal Council. Probst also shared his two cents on the finalists, remarking that Survivor is the kind of show where anybody could win and that initial predictions of the finalists are rarely accurate. The showrunner pointed out how they now have a shot to make it to the final three while reflecting on the four finalists’ journey on the show in the following words:

“Rachel, Sue, Sam, and Teeny have all encountered obstacles this season, but they’ve each done a great job of maneuvering their way out of trouble.”

Probst also remarked that he’s been quite impressed with the jurors on the show lately. He noted that the new-era jury considers the entire picture of the player’s game instead of just judging their moves in the game. He expressed how the jury made due note of a contestant’s behavior at camp and their overall contribution to the community. Jeff Probst took a moment to express his appreciation for the after-show and finds beauty in its raw and authentic portrayal sans any form of social media influence.

‘Survivor 47’ Underwent a Format Change

Survivor 47 faced a format change, with the series having 14 episodes instead of its standard 13-episode run. It was also the first time the finale was split into two parts, with each episode spanning two hours instead of the usual three-hour-long finale episode.

In the December 12, 2024, episode of the On Fire With Jeff Probst podcast, Probst revealed the reason for the format change of the cult classic reality competition show. He revealed that CBS had asked months prior to the commencement of shooting Survivor 47 if it would be possible to aim for a 14-episode run. The network wanted to experiment with their schedule, and part of the puzzle involved Survivor 47 having an extra episode.

The showrunner revealed how adding the additional episode worked in their favor, as it allowed them to highlight content they didn't have the liberty to in the past. Probst confessed that the experience was a reminder that stepping back and analyzing pre-existing formats can be fruitful. Survivor 47 Finale Part 2 will premiere on December 18, 2024, Wednesday, from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode can be streamed the following day on Paramount+. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

Your changes have been saved Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Watch on Paramount+