The second that the Survivor 47 trailer dropped at the end of Survivor 46, fans immediately recognized Jon Lovett. The famed speechwriter and podcaster’s high profile for his acclaimed work has put the fandom into a frenzy, eager to see how he would fair out in Fiji. Now that the cast has officially been revealed and Lovett's theories, gameplans, and personalty has been put on display, something is evident. No matter what the result is, Jon Lovett is already bound to be a Survivor star.

Since 2000, Survivor has been a juggernaut hit for CBS. Reality competition pits everyday individuals against one another as they're tasked to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of being the Sole Survivor. About to embark on its 47th season, Survivor has proven that no matter what new game mechanics are introduced, no matter where the game is played, no two seasons will ever be alike. The brilliant social strategy game has continued to survive thanks to its exceptional format.

Who Is Jon Lovett?

For the uninitiated, Jon Lovett is best known as a political podcaster. He is one of the co-hosts of Pod Save America alongside Jon Favraeu, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. Through their work together, the quartet formed the progressive podcast company called Crooked Media. Founded in 2017, the company came to fruition as a response to former President Donald Trump's first term in office. In addition to Pod Save America, Lovett is a host of Lovett Or Leave It. This comedy podcast tackled "the biggest and dumbest stories in politics and culture. Prior to launching his podcast career, Lovett worked as a speechwriter for President Barack Obama.

The 42-year-old Long Island native also has experience in the world of media. He is the co-creator of the short-lived television series 1600 Penn, starring Josh Gad. He also worked as a writer, producer, and advisor on the third season of The Newsroom on HBO. He's written political op-eds for The Atlantic, among other outlets. But once entering the world of podcasting, Jon Lovett's face became as well known as his writing. His Survivor bio states that, despite his extensive resume, his proudest accomplishment was co-founding Vote Save America.

How Jon Lovett Plans To Play 'Survivor'

Through his pre-game press and appearance in the trailer, Lovett seems like he’s going to be out of his element. And that makes him endearing. As a player, his ability to write will benefit him as he knows how to talk, elevating his social game. If his outdoor skills are not up to par, being able to connect will. In the teaser trailer for the season, Lovett stated he had no outdoor skills. As Survivor fans know, that often could be a crucial skill that can make or break an experience. He stated, "I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here? I went camping as a cub scout. I threw up and went home." Certainly, that's not the Survivor spirit! But here he is! Out in the wild on the beaches of Fiji.

In his mini-interview with Survivor, he starts off with a comedic flair, roasting himself that he's best in small doses. As fans have learned, self-deprecation is a strategy in itself. He thinks that when his podcast listeners realize that he was gone for five weeks for Survivor, they'll think it's "bananas." But it wouldn't be bananas to see him in the end if he plays his cards right. "Once I get to talking, it's worse for me than it is for you. I'm just an odd person," he jokes. Where he might find some trouble is through a major reveal in his official bio. When asked three words to describe himself, he said, "Opinions for days." Lovett will need to keep those opinions to himself and utilize them only when necessary. Being able to scan the beach and know which opinions are worthy of sharing with his tribe will be crucial.

The politically savvy podcaster can use that mind to play into the politics of the game. While Survivor doesn't use that terminology in the same manner that a show like The Challenge throws it around, but the politics of the social game is almost the most important currency a player can have. And Jon Lovett may have a full purse to start. He says, as the video shows him in photographs with President Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden, "Being a speechwriter is the best way to convince people to either come along with you or agree with you or support you. I think that is a lot of what Survivor is. Final Tribal is a political campaign. It's an election."

'Survivor' Has a History of High Profile Players

Part of the draw of Survivor is bringing individuals from all walks of life together to engage in this exceptional game. Part of the concept of all walks of life includes celebrities. High-profile individuals who have had a brush with fame. Survivor has had experience placing individuals with a brush of stardom on the show. Jon Lovett is joining an exclusive list. One of the very first stars to play the game was Survivor: Guatemala's Gary Hogeboom, a former NFL quarterback. Then there was former NFL coach and football analyst Jimmy Johnson on Survivor: Nicaragua. Survivor: Redemption Island saw two former NFL players in Grant Mattos and Steve Wright. Other pro athletes who have hit the beach have included Survivor: Philippines' MLB star Jeff Kent, Survivor: Cagayan's NBA player Cliff Robinson, and Survivor: San Juan Del Sur's controversial pitcher John Rocker. Female athletes to play Survivor have included WWE Wrestler Ashley Massaro from Survivor: China, Olympian Crystal Cox of Survivor: Gabon, and Survivor 43's Paralympian Noelle Lambert. From the world of entertainment, Survivor has welcomed actor Jonathan Penner to play three times, former The Amazing Race star and Hollywood writer Mike White on Survivor: David vs Goliath, pop star Taj Johnson-George from Survivor: Tocantins, and former Facts of Life star Lisa Whelchel of Survivor: Philippines. Needless to say, the list is endless.

A writer turned Survivor finalist? Who knows, he could be the next Mike White! Whether he’s a Jimmy Johnson and leaves early or becomes a Lisa Whelchel and gets to the end, Jon Lovett is in pretty good company. Lovett revealed in his bio that he's always felt like an outsider because he was gay. He revealed that making friends and fitting in didn't come naturally to him. But his past has been his training for Survivor. Even as a high-profile player, Jon Lovett has the ability to be a relatable character. Should his charisma continue to shine and not flame out early, Lovett could be a contender for the end game. If not, he'll be a Survivor star for life. Survivor 47 premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00pm on CBS. All episodes of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

