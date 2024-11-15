In 47 seasons, there have been plenty of twists and changes as to what constitutes the game of Survivor – from a time before idols even existed, to Exile Island, to the Beware Advantages of the new era – but challenges have remained a staple of the iconic reality series and a significant reason Survivor has maintained relevance for over 20 years. The challenges on Survivor have been known to test the physical, mental, and emotional resilience of the players on the show. And nearly every season has a castaway who excels under these extreme circumstances and emerges as a challenge threat.

Now in the post-merge portion of the game, it seems like Kyle Ostwald is the one to beat in the individual immunity challenges in Survivor 47. To someone unfamiliar with the dynamics of the game, this might sound like a good position to be in, but long-time Survivor fans know that consistently outperforming your tribemates in challenges seldom ends well for those vying for the title of Sole Survivor. Yet players like Kyle continue to rack up as many challenge wins as they can, and viewers are beginning to wonder if doing so is worth the cost.

“Challenge Beasts” Seldom Win the Game of ‘Survivor’

Image via CBS

Throughout the years, fans of the show have rooted for various “challenge beasts” to claim the title of Sole Survivor, often to no avail. One of the most iconic challenge beasts in Survivor history, Ozzy Lusth, dazzled fans with his impressive physical performance in both challenges and his role as a provider for his tribe in Cook Islands. Ozzy won five out of six individual immunity challenges, tying for the record of most individual immunity wins in a single season and earning himself a spot at final tribal council, where he then lost the title of Sole Survivor to Yul Kwon, who was seen as having the better strategic game. Brad Culpepper also claimed five individual immunity wins in Game Changers and sat at final tribal council because of it. He then came in second place to Sarah Lacina, who was viewed as the more socially skilled player. In Cambodia, Joe Anglim’s dominance in challenges made him a huge target and a “meat shield” for Jeremy Collins. Joe was voted out at final eight – after passing out at the final eight immunity challenge – for being the biggest challenge threat of the season.

Having won three straight individual immunity challenges in Survivor 47 so far, Kyle may be setting himself up for a similar fate. In last week’s episode, Kyle recognized that winning challenges is bitter-sweet, as it puts the immunity necklace around his neck at tribal council alongside a target painted on his back. But this hasn’t stopped him from giving his all in challenges, though maybe it should.

Despite the Hindrance, Challenge Threats Still Exist in the Game of ‘Survivor’

Close

There’s more than enough evidence stacked against claiming back-to-back individual immunities as being a winning strategy on Survivor. Yet players in the new era, like Kyle this season and Hunter McKnight from Survivor 46, still seem to lean into the role of challenge beast, trying to claim as many individual immunity wins as possible instead of throwing challenges in an attempt to minimize the target on their backs. While watching players give their absolute all in challenges certainly makes for better TV, as it is one of the most compelling aspects of the show, it’s hard not to wonder if intentionally avoiding the challenge threat role and relying more on social games is a better strategy to win the title of Sole Survivor.

It’s likely that players like Kyle still opt for challenge wins, in part because throwing challenges is seen as somewhat of a cardinal sin in the Survivor universe and because winning challenges is an exciting part of the Survivor experience. This points to another highlight of the show, which is that there are a lot of ways to win in Survivor – whether it be winning a reward, winning immunity, or even just winning at life by being there and making the most of the experience in the first place. It’s still possible that Kyle may even be the first to break the long-held record of most individual immunity wins in a single season and snag that coveted sixth win. The question is, are these in-game wins worth more than the final $1,000,000 prize and the title of Sole Survivor? CBS's Survivor is also available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+