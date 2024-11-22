The best way to keep yourself safe after the Survivor merge is to win individual immunity. No one can vote you out when you wear the immunity necklace and castaways have to look at other options. It's understandable then why so many castaways have the goal of winning immunity at least once. But there are a select few who have won more than three in a single season.

Kyle Ostwald earned his fourth immunity in episode 10, "Loyal to the Soil." He joins the short list of other castaways who accomplished the same in a single season; Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, and Chrissy Hofbeck. If he wins one more, then he'll join the club of people who won the most immunity wins in a single season. But there are people who believe his last win shouldn't count after a closer look.

Kyle’s Winning Method Was in ‘Survivor’s Example of the Challenge

Image from Paramount+

Every Survivor challenge is introduced with Jeff Probst explaining the rules as a producer acts out the challenge. The castaways had to balance a ball on a wooden disk as they stood on a wooden balance beam. They are asked to add another ball after each interval. The person who can last the longest without losing a ball or their balance wins.

Kyle and Sue Smey were once again the last people standing. Fans noticed Kyle kept his elbow in and had the wooden disk resting on his forearm. Sue's wooden disk wasn't resting on her forearm and she lost. Some believe Kyle cheated because of this. But the episode's example showed the producer also resting the disk on his forearm. Many castaways used that strategy in the beginning and changed once it got harder with multiple balls. Kyle was one of the few who never changed his method. So Kyle gets to keep his immunity record, and we'll have to see if he gets a fifth. Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

