The new era of Survivor has been rife with complex advantages and incoherent twists, all in the name of spicing up a show that has been airing for over twenty years on the reality competition series. Survivor 47 however, has largely rejected these twists in favor of utilizing the voting mechanics that originally made the show compelling. Instead of attempting to play into the wild hijinks and questionable game mechanics of the new twists that have removed anticipation and shock, Survivor 47 created entertaining episodes through vote split manipulation and dramatic blindsides.

The Shot in the Dark Was A Good Idea But Fails in Execution

As the first of the new era seasons, Survivor 41 introduced the Shot in the Dark advantage, allowing castaways to exchange their vote at tribal council for their choice of one of six scrolls. Only one of these scrolls, however, provides them with immunity. This advantage seemed like a great idea at the time but has fallen flat with viewers, as only two castaways have earned immunity using this mechanic and only one changed the outcome of the vote. The Shot in the Dark would create votes that were difficult to understand and hard to portray on television. Castaways would throw random votes on each other with little to no explanation, simply to protect themselves from the dangers of the Shot in the Dark.

Survivor 47 rejected the Shot in the Dark twist entirely, giving up their advantage in episode 10 in exchange for a bag of rice for the tribe. Losing one's vote was too dangerous when the probability of gaining immunity was so low. The castaways proved how powerful a vote can be in episode 12 with Operation: Italy. Reminiscent of the famous minority vote split from Survivor: David vs. Goliath, Andy Rueda, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Sam Phelan used their three votes to infiltrate a majority split and send home Caroline Vidmar in a plurality. This stunning blindside has been praised as one of the greatest episodes in Survivor history and certainly more exciting than the Shot in the Dark plays that riddled the new era before it.

If More Time Is Spent on the Explanation of An Advantage Than Its Use, Then It Doesn't Work

Survivor 42 saw the introduction of the advantage amulet in episode 1, given to three castaways from different tribes. The amulets would gain in power from an extra vote to a steal-a-vote as each one was voted out before finally becoming a full-fledged immunity idol when only one amulet was left in the game. Ultimately, the amulets were not used, and more time was spent explaining how they worked than their impact on actual gameplay that season.

Andy, Caroline, and Christine "Teeny" Chirichillo received amulets in episode 4 of Survivor 47. All three felt the public advantage incentivized voting each other out and was in fact a disadvantage because of that. In episode 6, the three castaways flushed their amulets at tribal council, explaining to host Jeff Probst why the advantage was such a dud. Episode 6 proved to be an incredible portrayal of the fall of Jerome "Rome" Cooney, who saw his arrogance get the better of him with the entire tribe stroking his ego as he went home in a decisive 9-2-1 vote. The thrill of witnessing the social manipulation of Rome not seen since Chris Noble's embarrassing exit on Survivor: Ghost Island, was more rewarding than any attempt at making the amulet a worthwhile addition to the game.

Survivor 47 still had exciting advantages, but they were used in strategic ways as opposed to a stroke of chance. In episode 8, Rachel Lamont used her Shot in the Dark to test her fellow tribemates' reactions to determine whether she needed to play her hidden immunity idol or not. While she did not receive immunity from the Shot in the Dark, it revealed that she was not the one in danger. Rachel then used this hidden immunity idol to dramatic effect in episode 13, when she and Sue Smey idoled out Andy in stunning fashion. This move proved similar to when Amanda Kimmel idoled out Alexis Jones with the help of Parvati Shallow on Survivor: Micronesia at the final six. The shock that Andy went from orchestrating Operation: Italy to being voted off from his own hubris at explaining to Rachel why he's such a threat, thinking she was going home, makes Rachel's idol play so memorable.

