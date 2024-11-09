Since the New Era of Survivor, Jeff Probst and Co. have implemented more twists and turns than ever. With new advantages and mechanics keeping the players on their toes, the game moves much faster. However, one element that has continued to go too far is the post-merge portion of the game. In every season since Survivor 41, there has either been a massive twist, a fake merge, or some other device to kick things off. And then, rather than the standard individual portion commencing, Probst introduces some unnecessary group split or incomplete voting element that prevents the individual portion of the game from being played.

While it does often allow for some “big moves” to be made, it truly tosses a wrinkle into the game of Survivor we know and love. As proof this season, the trajectory of Survivor 47 has been dictated by the twists that occurred following the moment the castaways received their purple buffs. Is it fair? Well, it's Survivor. Nothing's fair. But perhaps a new concept should be implemented. In a time when Jeff Probst loves a good twist, the best twist possible is to not do a twist.

The First Two Tribals Have At Least One Twist

Since the New Era of Survivor commenced, the first two Tribal Councils have featured at least one twist, neglecting seasons of straightforward gameplay. It seems the twist is present to keep the players on their toes and the game moving at the desired hyperspeed. With multiple seasons in this New Era under its belt, it's safe to say that players should be able to adapt to what is thrown at them, but the question of fairness comes into play.

If a majority alliance makes the merge intact and wants to steamroll until the end, shouldn’t they be allowed to? Does it make the Tribal portion of the game feel like a completely different season? Hell, why not get to the merge and be in the minority to float til the end? By not having a straightforward and clean post-merge, Survivor is telling its players that alliances are only temporary. It's saying that you must embark on a completely flawless social game. Don't get me wrong, a strong social game should hold more weight than a strong physical game. It's just the approach of how it plays out seems uncouth.

In Survivor 41 and Survivor 42, Jeff Probst introduced the infamous hourglass twist where one player not selected to play the Immunity Challenge had the ability to change which players at Immunity at the next Tribal Council. It completely changed the course of the game, especially in Survivor 41. It gave Erika Casupanan the resume boost to bring her victory in the end. Survivor 43 split the players into two groups for the Immunity Challenge, but this time, there was no hourglass to change the trajectory of the night. By Survivor 44, it was twist after twist. Again, they adopted the Season 43 format, but the following Immunity not only saw a team Immunity again, but it also gave the losing team's victor immunity. And on top of that, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt found an advantage that granted her the ability to Control a Vote, which instructed a player of her choosing to vote the way she chose. Survivor 45 brought back the team's Immunity, though Kaleb Gebrewold successfully used his Shot in the Dark neglecting the easy vote. The next Immunity Challenge saw the tribe split into two, where they would then vote in two separate Tribal Councils, a twist also seen in earlier seasons of the New Era. Survivor 46, again, used the Survivor 45 elements. Needless to say, the game was completely reset during this portion of the game.

'Survivor 47' Continues the Trend

Coming into Survivor 47, the series has continued the trend of making the post-merge wild. At the start of the individual portion of the game, the players were once again divided into two teams where only one team would earn safety. With Rome Cooney as the main target, enemy number one did walk out of the game as the easy vote. Ready for another twist? The tribes were once again split into two groups, but this time the winning team would not only win Immunity, they would not even vote at Tribal Council, leaving five players, with one player having Immunity, vulnerable. To add more confusion, Sol Yi found an advantage at the Reward that gave him the ability to give one castaway an advantage. Yi gifted Rachel LeMont Safety Without Power, allowing her to leave Tribal Council. Since her team was made up of only Tuku members, the straightforward vote was removed, and they were forced to cannibalize themselves. Had they not, they likely would have walked to the end as a united Tuku.

This not only bolstered Sol Yi's winner potential by earning an indebted ally with allies of her own, but it showcased the cracks of the other players. The next Immunity Challenge, once again, offered two players immunity; one male, one female. Sam Phelan lost his vote at the Survivor Auction. And here we are with another twisted Tribal Council. It's certainly exciting to watch, but how beneficial to the purity of the game is it? For Survivor 48, a classic individual portion of Survivor would be the biggest twist the castaways would ever see coming. Going old school is not necessarily a bad thing. Survivor airs every Wednesday at 8:00pm on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

