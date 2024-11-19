Since being introduced to the game of Survivor in its 11th season of the reality competition series, back in 2005, Hidden Immunity Idols have been one of the most exciting and intricate aspects of the long-running reality TV competition. Fans of the show have watched Immunity Idols save heroes, aid villains, and sometimes simply go to waste. Idols, and how they’re played, often serve to separate the best players from the just so-so, demonstrating who has the motivation and skill to find one and the intuition or in-game relationships to know when to play it.

There have already been a number of idols played in Survivor 47, including two limited-use idols found by Gabe Ortis and Rome Cooney and a three-way-amulet-turned-idol shared by Caroline Vidmar, Andy Rueda, and Teeny Chirichillo, though none of them have been played successfully – that is, none of the Immunity Idols played so far this season have actually prevented a player from being voted off the island. Rachel LaMont isn’t the first nor the only player in Survivor 47 to have an idol in her possession, but she is unique in that she has an idol that nobody knows about or even really suspects. Some of her strategic moves so far this season suggest that she may have the right set of skills to pull off a successful idol play.

‘Survivor’ Hasn’t Seen a Successful Idol Play in Two Seasons

While it’s always exciting to watch players on Survivor find a Hidden Immunity Idol, it’s far more satisfying to see one played well. As fans of the show know, last season, Survivor 46, saw a record-breaking number of players leave the game with an idol in their pocket. In what became known as the Idol Curse, five players, Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams, Hunter McKnight, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Venus Vafa, and Quintavius “Q” Berdette, failed to sense they were in danger of being voted off, and not a single idol was played – let alone played correctly – throughout the season. The stats so far for Survivor 47 aren’t looking much better. In Episode 2, Gabe played his three-tribal Immunity Idol on himself, despite the idol having power for two more tribal councils, negating zero votes against him. Rome played his single-tribal idol in Episode 3, negating just one vote. In Episode 6, Caroline, Andy, and Teeny combined a three-way amulet they earned on a journey together earlier in the season to form an Immunity Idol and played it on Teeny – not to save them from any votes, but simply to get rid of the target on their backs that comes with having an advantage that everyone knows about. All of this idol misuse makes Survivor 45 the last time an Immunity Idol was played successfully when Julie "Mama J" Alley used Austin Li Coon’s idol to save herself from a unanimous vote against her.

It seems particularly difficult to play a Hidden Immunity Idol correctly in the new era of Survivor, and this is likely in part because the castaways now have to jump through more hoops to earn an idol than simply finding one as they could in earlier seasons. Survivor players now have to perform tasks such as solving riddles, digging up clues, and stealthily recovering idols hidden in tricky spots, like tied beneath the shelter at camp or up in a tree near the water well, in order to earn the advantage. This change to the game has made it close to impossible for a player on Survivor to maintain having an Immunity Idol as a well-kept secret and has even seemed to deter players from looking for one in the first place because of the target having an idol puts on someone’s back. Viewers saw evidence of this in Episode 4 of Survivor 47 when Sue Smey had to splatter a significant amount of red paint across the jungle floor near camp to secure her idol. Despite her efforts to clean and cover up the mess, her tribemates have become suspicious that Sue now has some kind of advantage in her possession.

Rachel’s Secret Immunity Idol Could be a Game-Changer in ‘Survivor 47’

Despite the difficulties of finding a Hidden Immunity Idol in the new era of Survivor – and managing to keep it a secret – Rachel has done both, and it didn’t come easy. It all started in Episode 8 when Rachel found a scroll hidden in her fries at the Survivor Auction and managed to slip it into her shirt without anyone noticing. Back at camp, she read the scroll to find out that there was an Immunity Idol sewn into one of the tarps on top of the tribe’s shelter. Rachel then pulled off an incredibly impressive and stealthy move by cutting the idol out of the tarp with a machete, while her tribemates were talking among themselves mere feet away from her, all without anyone seeing her do so. So far, Rachel hasn’t told anyone about the idol either, which is also rare on Survivor.

This truly secret Immunity Idol may work in Rachel’s favor if she’s able to keep her finger on the pulse of the game enough to know when to use it. Considering she pulled a Survivor first and used her Shot in the Dark at tribal council in Episode 8 to gauge the reactions of her tribemates and decide if she needed to play her idol accordingly, it seems like she might be crafty enough to do just that. Survivor airs Wednesday on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

