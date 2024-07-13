The Big Picture Get ready for the biggest season yet! Survivor 47 premieres September 18th at 8:00 pm with a special 2-hour episode.

The new era of Survivor promises character-driven episodes with wild twists. Who will join the winner's club this season?

Stay tuned for exciting cast reveals as fans speculate on who will outwit, outplay, and outlast in Survivor 47!

Survivors ready? It's time to come on in for the 47th season! Everyone's favorite reality show has a premiere date set for its upcoming season! And it's going to be a big one! Survivor 47 is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00 pm for a special two-hour premiere. And then it's back to jam-packed 90-minute episodes from there on out. The New Era of Survivor has been filled with character-driven episodes since it expanded to the 90-minute format, allowing fans to have even more time with their favorite show. If history repeats itself, the fall premiere is sure to continue to be a ratings juggernaut for CBS.

Survivor has been captivating audiences since 2000 when 16 Americans were shipped off to Borneo to endure one of the greatest social experiments seen on television. For more than two decades, Survivor has been one of the longest-running reality programs in the history of American television. With no signs of slowing down, Survivor is inching closer and closer to the milestone 50th season. But who will get their chance to win it all? Fans have their wish list, but no casting has been revealed quite yet.

What To Expect on 'Survivor 47'

The New Era of Survivor has re-energized the series with brilliant castaways, wild twists, and exceptional gameplay. Survivor 46 ended as one of the strongest seasons in this New Era. The season was won by Kenzie Petty in a shocking finale episode that kept viewers on their toes. In the New Era of the game, winners have included Erika Casupanan, Maryanne Oketch, Mike Gabler, Yam Yam Arocho, Dee Valladares, and Kenzie Petty. Who will join this prestigious club? Only time will tell.

As customary at the end of each season, host Jeff Probst will tease fans with a look into the upcoming season. The trailer, which dropped at the conclusion of Survivor 46, has allowed fans to put on their detective hats as they become internet sleuths, hoping to uncover clues to whom the 18 castaways will be. So who is set to outwit, outplay, and outlast? There's no official cast quite, but a famous face was clocked when the trailer dropped! Crooked Media co-founder and Pod Save America host Jon Lovett was spotted discussing his lack of camping skills in the trailer. Could the podcast host join the ranks of Survivor winners? Tune into Survivor 47 and see!

Survivor 47 begins with a special two-hour premiere, Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00pm on CBS. 90-minute episodes begin on Wednesday, September 25th at 8:00pm. All episodes of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS Creator(s) Charlie Parsons Expand

