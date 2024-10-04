While reality television is filled with iconic villains, few shows have produced as many legendary antagonists as CBS' Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons, this series demands the most out of its contestants as they struggle through both the elements and each others' strategy for a grand prize of $1,000,000. In any setting as cutthroat as this one, it's expected that there will be a few antagonists, those players who are willing to draw from the shadier parts of their personality to make it further in the game and, hopefully, win it all. Every season features at least one of these kinds of people, though fans have noted a distinct change in what kind of villains Surivvor's "Modern Era" (seasons 41+) are introducing.

They're conniving and fun to watch, but a more cognizant understanding of the many perceptions on them has made these folks tone themselves down for the camera — well, that's how it used to be. Survivor 46 featured some of the biggest, most entertaining blowups this franchise has ever seen, and the currently airing Survivor 47 even managed to bring back the kind of villain that fans have been missing for so long. It's a classic archetype that viewers have wanted to see filled, and now, thanks to Rome Cooney, they've gotten just that.

'Survivor' Was Built By Its Villains

While Survivor is filled with countless villains, there's a fine line distinguishing the legendary classic from the ones who viewers would've been happy to never see. There have been many people on this show who appeared villainous due to discriminatory viewers and outward aggression towards their fellow players, their actions making them less of a player you "love to hate" and more of a "please get this person off my screen right now." No, the kind of people that players miss are Courtney Yates, Rob Mariano, the ones who are ready to lie, cheat, and steal in order to put on a good show for everyone watching. While newer seasons have seen villains, these casts' awareness of both the public watching them and how easy it is to get eliminated makes them more nervous about voicing just how annoyed they are with those around them.

Season 46 saw a break from this in the open opinions of folks like Venus Vafa and Q Burdette, with this pair beginning a snowball effect that culminated in someone who has already solidified their status as villains only three episodes into this season: Rome Cooney. A contestant on season 47's Lavo Tribe, this player takes cockiness to a whole new level; almost every scene he's in sees the man boasting about how good he is at literally everything, with his tribe looking on in annoyance as he hoards their supplies to show how good he is at using them (while complaining that they never help him out). This would be aggravating on its own, but the real villainy comes not only from how the man openly tries to annoy his other tribemates but from how lucky he seems to be on the show!

This 'Survivor' Player Is Taking It Old School