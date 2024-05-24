The Big Picture Survivor 47 features Jon Lovett and Aysha Welch, podcasters turned contestants with contrasting backgrounds.

Sierra Wright, rumored to be a contestant, brings her experience as Miss Delaware USA 2018 to the game.

Fans hope that podcasters will excel in Survivor 47, as past alternates have made it to the game in future seasons.

When one season of Survivor ends, another gets teased. Survivor 46 was a dramatic season that was full of shocking moments until the very end. The cast sat down with Jeff Probst after the winner was announced to film the after-show. That ended with the host switching to take a first look at the next season.

The short trailer started with Probst's voice-over saying each player goes into the game wants to leave their mark. "I want to forge my own legacy in this game," a man rumored to be Gabe Otis, according to Inside Survivor said. "I want to be the very first head on the Mount Rushmore of the new era." He has a lot of competition. Gabe is reportedly a podcast host and if that's true, he'll have common ground with multiple castaways.

Jon Lovett and Aysha Welch are on Survivor 47

The season seems to have a welding theme since it opens with chiseling and forging things by fire. We see more new faces in the teaser, but few have the Survivor community talking more than Jon Lovett, co-founder of Crooked Media and host of Pod Save America. "I have no outdoor skills," he said in a confessional. "What am I doing here? I went camping as a Cub Scout and I threw up and went home."

Next, we see Aysha Welch, who podcasts about the survival show and more, for Rob Has a Podcast surprised viewers with a muddy introduction. The head of the company is Rob Cesternino of Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars. "I am ready to forge my own path," she says in a confessional. The podcast host regularly recaps Married at First Sight, Love Is Blind, and The Ultimatum for the platform.

The podcasters have some interesting competition. One of them is rumored to be Sierra Wright who talked about being perceived as an underdog since she was Miss Delaware USA 2018. Sue Smey says her final words will be, "I'm 59, and I beat all your a--es!"

Sometimes people who were previously alternates for one season make it into the game in a future one. Survivor 46 first boot, David Jelinsky responded to a tweet announcing Rachel LaMont was in the cast. "Rachel was our alternate! Rooting for her!" he revealed on the night of the finale. The original tweet described her as a visual designer from Bloomfield, Michigan. The teaser seems interesting and podcasters have a way with words. We'll have to wait and see if this will become their strength or a reason to target them. Survivor 47 began filming in Fiji last week and though no premiere date has been confirmed, Survivor usually debuts in the fall during the last week of September on CBS. Survivor46 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch on Paramount+