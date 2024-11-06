Since demonstrating his patience with Rome Cooney’s aggressive gameplay in Episode 4, Survivor 47 fans have been rooting for Solomon “Sol” Yi to make it through the post-merge portion of the game and claim the title of Sole Survivor. One of the most compelling aspects of the iconic CBS reality series is watching those castaways who emerge as either heroes or villains of the show. Rome claimed the villain title early on in the season with his overconfidence and willingness to utilize a bit of chaos in his game. Rome leaned into the villain role, perhaps most notably when he began following Sol around camp, refusing to give him even a moment alone, in a very “Boston” Rob Marino-reminiscent style of gameplay.

Sol managed to maintain his composure throughout the uncomfortable interaction, positioning Sol as Rome’s opposition and giving the viewers someone to root for. Despite their hero-villain dynamic, the two were able to work together alongside Genevieve Mushaluk to blindside Kishan Patel, before Rome was sent home in a near-unanimous decision in Episode 6. Survivor 47 has officially entered its individual portion, and it seems that the merge and the fall of Rome have been a turning point for Sol’s game. Viewers are now wondering if Sol is a threat in the making.

Sol Made One of The Biggest Moves So Far in ‘Survivor 47’

Sol made his first big move of the season in last week’s episode when he secretly gifted Rachel LaMont the Safety Without Power advantage. After the castaways were split into two teams of six for the Episode 7 immunity challenge, Rachel found herself heading to tribal council as the odd one out alongside the entire former Tuku tribe of Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, and Tiyana Hallums. Rachel was clearly the easy vote, but fans of the show know that things are seldom “easy” on Survivor. Meanwhile, Sol joined the winning team for a reward of ribs and potato salad when his luck in the game took a turn for the better. Hidden in a tiki torch, Sol finds a scroll that granted him the power to give one of the castaways headed to tribal council either a Block A Vote or a Safety Without Power advantage. He decided to gift the advantage to Rachel without telling any of his fellow teammates that he planned to do so. At tribal council that night, Rachel played the Safety Without Power advantage, leaving the former Tuku tribe scrambling and possibly earning Sol a new ally.

Rachel is not the only potential ally Sol has made since Rome was voted out in Episode 6. After the Rome vote, Andy Rueda spoke to Sol privately to ask him why he cast his vote for Andy instead of for Rome. Sol confirmed what Andy had already begun to suspect: that Andy’s closest allies, Sam Phalen and Sierra Wright, had turned against him and agreed that Andy would be the backup vote in the case that Rome played an idol or his shot in the dark. Divulging this information seemed to work out in Sol’s favor, as Andy then committed to dropping his former alliance in favor of working with Sol. It seems the Survivor 47 hero may be setting himself up nicely to go far in the post-merge game.

Will Sol’s Game Be Enough To Earn Him the Title of Sole Survivor?

While giving Rachel the Safety Without Power advantage was a successful strategic move on Sol’s part, it wasn’t the most flashy, finger-right-on-the-pulse move viewers have ever seen on Survivor – as giving the advantage to Rachel, who sat at tribal council alongside five original Tuku members, was the obvious choice. Aside from this move, Sol has played a relatively laid-back game up to this point, and it’s too soon to tell if the fan favorite will continue to emerge as a driving force this season or if he’ll maintain the more chill approach he's taken so far. In the sneak peek for the upcoming Episode 8, Sol admitted that he’s been trying to play it cool and conceal the fact that he is a strategic player.

This approach could take him far, as viewers saw last season that being a likable player with a couple of memorable moments toward the end of the game could win the $1,000,000 prize, when Kenzie Petty relied on her charm, a late-game challenge win that was aided by Elizabeth "Liz" Wilcox, and winning the fire making challenge to earn her the title of Sole Survivor. However, we’ve also seen players lose the game for a lack of strategic moves they could convincingly claim as their own on their “Survivor resume.” After last week’s episode, it seems promising that Sol’s game is about to pick up speed, and fans are excited to see where he goes from here.

