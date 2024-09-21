It's not uncommon for Survivor to implement changes. It's part of why the longevity of the show is what it is. Whether it's a tweak or a completely different mechanic, Jeff Probst has always been eager to try stuff out on the reality competition series. Such was the case in the premiere of Survivor 47. Sweat vs Savvy had run its course on Survivor, so Probst and Co. opted for a new way to earn tribal supplies should they lose the opening challenge on Survivor 47. Teased in the pre-season that this was going to be an extraordinary Indiana Jones-esque adventure, some might say the juice wasn't worth the squeeze. While this challenge was certainly an upgrade to the previous earn-your-supply challenge, the hype was a bit of a letdown. But hey, first try, there are growing pains! That being said, the results couldn't have played out better for almost everyone on the island.

X Marked the Spot

Following the opening challenge, Jeff Probst told the losing tribes, Lavo, wearing red, and Tuku, wearing blue, that they had another opportunity to earn their tribal supplies. Probst revealed that the two losing tribes blindly had to select one player to go and attempt to earn it. That's it. There were no other clues revealed. One person would represent the entire tribe. For Lavo, Aysha Welch volunteered as tribute. For Tuku, following a game of rocks, paper, scissors, Terran "TK" Foster was sent on this adventure. From there, these two players went on a journey to a secluded challenge to earn their supplies. What resulted was the two players, TK and Aysha, battled in a head-to-head scavenger hunt to find a series of keys. The first person to complete the race wins their tribal supplies of a pot, a machete, and flint.

This was not an over-the-top challenge. There was no extraordinary cinematography as seen earlier in the episode. It was a straightforward, to-the-point challenge. Perhaps conceiving it, logistically, it was something grander. But when it made it into the edit of the episode, it was a blip in the bigger scheme of the episode. It was a fun adventure, but the stakes were menial. And as far as television content, there wasn’t too much to see. It was more exciting watching a solo idol hunt than a random journey in the jungle with a series of blown-up photos. Yes, the ending of this battle saw a crucial mistake on Welch's end that led to Foster's victory, but that's as exciting as it got.

Like the original test, Sweat vs Savvy, this challenge forced the losing tribe to earn their necessities. But there is no cut-and-dry choice of whether you partake in the physical or mental test. It's just like a journey, a twist implemented during the New Era of Survivor, but now just a tad bigger. It kinda just happened because it needed to happen. The reality is, the hype was not hyping. It was fine.

'Survivor' in the New Era Is About Risks

Jeff Probst loves to remind the castaways that for every reward, there must be a risk. Nothing in Survivor comes easy, so you must earn everything. Whether it's camp supplies or your place in the game, the castaways have had this mentality to earn it all ingrained in their minds the second they step foot on the beach. Having this extra challenge makes sense for that mentality, but it's no longer adding anything new and exciting. In fact, it might be even more shocking to the players, and fans, if there was nothing in its place. As they say over on that other CBS reality show, "Expect the unexpected."

From a game perspective, every decision in Survivor has a consequence. It's why the Beware Advantage is a major part of the game now. What this challenge did do was illuminate how various players tackle this decision and what consequences they may face. In the Tuku Tribe, no one wanted to volunteer and risk a target being placed on their back. So a childhood game ended up being the determining factor. With various iterations of the Sweat vs Savvy, partaking in the test might allow a majority alliance to form as you're away from the tribe. Or it could solidify a chance to form a number one bond with your partner. For this version, there was only one individual per tribe on the test, so that meant five other individuals had the opportunity to make a bond without you. It's an extraordinary risk that could set the tone for the entire season.

Aysha Welch Has a Big Fan

On the Lavu Tribe, it was a big decision to be the tribute. Aysha Welch made a major decision that could have easily backfired. Now here's the catch. Volunteering and going on this mission does alienate you from your tribe as five others are already building bonds. Further, if you lose, a target may be formed as you’ve put your tribe further behind. Unless you’re a commentator on arguably the biggest and most popular Survivor podcast. For those casual fans who watched the first episode blindly, they met Aysha Welch as a big Survivor fan whose photo of herself with a Survivor mug and a Yam Yam Arocho t-shirt set her up for the narrative in the episode. But for those devout Survivor fans, myself included, know Jon Lovett wasn't the only popular podcaster on the beaches of Fiji. They knew her from her time behind the mic on Rob Has a Podcast, a highly successful podcast network led by Survivor: The Amazon legend Rob Cesternino.

As Aysha was falling short of victory, the other five castaways on the Tuku Tribe were ready to cast her aside and establish some early alliances. But there was one player who told them to wait on that until Aysha returned. Teeny Chirichillo wanted a chance to get to know Aysha. At first, you'd have to ask why. And then, when Teeny uttered the words Rob Has a Podcast, the RHAP fan saved the RHAP commentator's game. Aysha was lucky to have Teeny Chirichillo recognize her. Others, who were not Aysha Welch, may not have had that luck. The premiere episode showcased Aysha's strong social and strategic prowess. She found an ally in a fan. She caught Rome Cooney during his idol hunt escapade. Right now, Aysha Welch is sitting pretty! So for her, this new challenge couldn't have benefited her better. Survivor is a game about the social game strategy, but also, ya need a little bit of luck! Aysha got some early luck! Hopefully, luck will continue to be on her side!

The fact that this journey about a challenge turned into a commentary about one of the standout individuals of the episode tells you everything you need to know about the test. It was fine. The result gave us a chance to learn about a player who could have a long run deep into this game. It established a character arch for a promising player. Now, how does Survivor take what they learned from this challenge for Survivor 48? Likely nothing. Anything that the fans have to say about it won't be implemented until they film their next block of seasons.

