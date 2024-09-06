It's a game changer! Since its inception during Survivor 41, the official start of the New Era of Survivor, the Sweat vs Savvy task has been one of the major obstacles that kicked off each season. Until now. It's official! The Sweat vs Savvy challenge has officially been retired and replaced with something new. The mechanic, which has evolved over the seasons, has run its course and host Jeff Probst has a new challenge for his castaways.

Since 2000, Survivor has been one of CBS's premiere reality television programs. While each season has introduced new twists and turns that have altered the game, Survivor has been the same incredible social game that forces castaways to outwit, outplay, and outlast to win the prize and become Sole Survivor. With the heart of the game remaining, Survivor 47 is about to start a bit differently.

A Nice, Fresh Idea Arrives at 'Survivor 47'

To kick off the last six seasons, the two losing tribes in the opening marooning challenge were tasked to perform a Sweat or Savvy task in order to receive their camp essentials. Like the challenge bluntly states, one challenge requires a physically grueling challenge while the other is a test of the mind. Even with slight alterations, the challenge became harder and harder, with tribes losing the task, and thus no earning their basic camp needs. According to Dalton Ross of Entertainment Weekly, Survivor 47 will have a major change in the premiere episode.

Jeff Probst revealed to Ross that the producers had evolved the challenge again. Probst reveals, "We've evolved Sweat vs Savvy into something a little different this season. It's the same goal, which is to earn tribe supplies for your camp, but the method for doing it is very different. It's a nice, fresh idea. It's fun to watch, very fun for the player to do." So what exactly is this nice, fresh idea? "I think it's one of those ideas that makes a kid want to play Survivor, because you watch this and you think, 'I want to do that! It all looks fun. It's kind of Indiana-Jones-esque," states Probst.

Like Sweat or Savvy, prevail or fail. You must win to earn tribal supplies. Probst continued to share that this will continue to lead into the decision-making element of the New Era of Survivor. Strategy will continue to come into play, forcing players to make tough decisions. Survivor 47 is going to continue to evolve the game that is careening straight to the milestone 50th season. Only time will tell how this new challenge will play out.

Survivor 47 officially premieres on Wednesday, September 18. All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS Creator(s) Charlie Parsons Expand

