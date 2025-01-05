In a reality TV landscape filled with intense competitions and wild concepts, few shows are as difficult to win as CBS' Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons, this legendary show has awed watchers for years with its cutthroat setup of having contestants not only survive the elements but one another in the pursuit of $1,000,000. It's often hailed as the hardest reality series of all time. While every reality competition is difficult, few require as much physical, mental, and even intellectual fortitude as this game.

It's such a demanding setting that it's hard for fans to pinpoint who's had the worst experience trying to thrive in the franchise — well, it was. The series' most recent season introduced viewers to a well-meaning contestant who literally never seemed to catch a break. Who saw every ally get eliminated, whose every plan was foiled, and who even had Mother Nature rooting against them in the fight to win? Many Survivor players have had an arduous time on the show, but it's difficult to think of anyone in recent memory who's had it harder than Teeny Chirichillo.

Survivor Isn’t a Game for the Weak-Hearted

Image via CBS

While every Survivor season spirals into a cutthroat game of shady alliances and shocking blindsides, the show's 47th installment began with a kindhearted (mostly), enthusiastic group of contestants ready to become a part of their favorite franchise. Chirichillo was one of this group's most eager players, with the young fan excited to develop bonds early in the game — which is why it was so devastating when her alliance convinced her to vote out her friend, Aysha Welch, before saying "friends" blindsided Teeny and got out their #1 ally, Kishan Patel. It was a huge shock that completely fractured Chirichilo's sense of safety, and it was only the beginning; the rest of the season saw more of Teeny's allies get ripped away from her, with those Teeny trusted often manipulating her to do their bidding. It was a series of utter missteps that left them as a pawn for others rather than a viable contender to win, with Chirichillo's every attempt to take control being usurped by someone they thought they could trust. It got to the point that in the final five, Teeny had to beg her allies to get out powerhouse (and backstabber) Genevieve Mushaluk, with the others telling her it wasn't worth it and to vote for someone else...before they decided actually to vote out Mushaluk, showing how little they trusted her intuition and robbing Chirichillo's chance to eliminate her nemesis.

Of course, when discussing players having a hard time on Survivor, many more visceral moments may come to fans' minds. Excluding these scenes of horrific medical evacuations or blatant discrimination, though, and it's clear to see that the onslaught of lies and manipulations that Chirichillo experienced were some of the most intense any player ever had to face. That's not to say that people were cruel to the player. In fact, everyone seemed to treat them kindly — because they made it very clear they did not see Teeny as a threat and felt secure in their ability to use her for their own ends.

Every moment when Teeny felt she was gaining power was undercut by either huge blindsides or reminders that she was being used for her ability to vote, not for her strategic ability, with even her closest partners ignoring their attempts to make plans for their success. But all of that's okay because, even though it was a struggle to get there, Teeny managed to make it to the top four and compete in the fire-making challenge against a sometimes enemy, Sam Phalen. She offered a vulnerable rant about why she often felt insecure and triggered around Sam, making it that much more satisfying when she built a towering fire before he did...before the literal breeze picked up, began to blow her fire out, and gave the man time to catch up and create his own fire to beat out hers and kick her out right before the finale.

Teeny Could Never Catch a ‘Survivor’ Break

Close

It's hard on Survivor to know that everyone around you is secretly hoping for your demise, but to have Mother Nature herself turn against you when you're finally winning something in the game!? Despite these losses, it's unfair to dismiss all of Chirichillo's tenure on the show; she constantly found herself in powerful alliances, and they made the top four of one of the hardest reality shows airing today. Her successes should be respected and appreciated — it's just so unfortunate that these few moments of triumph were surrounded by complete manipulation and loss for the player. Things like having your close allies be blindsided or getting manipulated by others are commonplace on Survivor, but rarely does a person face such a nonstop deluge of these as Teeny did throughout their installment. Many Survivor contestants have had a difficult time on the show, but not many in recent memory have faced as much as Teeny Chirichillo did on season 47. Survivor is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.