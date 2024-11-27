While reality television has always been filled with enjoyable displays of bad behavior, longtime fans of the genre know that during the medium's early years, this kind of onscreen conflict was way less entertaining than it is today. While many series have worked hard to reflect the identities of their audiences by being more inclusive, many long-lasting ones have been marred with terrible examples of discrimination in their early installments – just look at Survivor.

Created by Charlie Parsons, this CBS competition series has been celebrated for over two decades for its stories of human determination as each contestant does their best to out-maneuver one another to win the $1,000,000 grand prize. Yet fans have long called out how the show's early seasons feature some of the most blatant acts of discrimination in reality television. And while it has tried to restrict this kind of behavior from contestants, recent years have seen the show fumble around discussing certain topics, especially when it comes to gender identity. Luckily, someone has helped end this toxic tradition. Because, thanks to Teeny Chirichillo and this contestant's willingness to share their experience, Survivor has offered a respectful, beautifully uninterrupted story of self-discovery that fans can see themselves in.

'Survivor' Has a Hard History with LGBTQ+ Issues

Despite the series' best efforts, Survivor has never been able to have a conversation about non-cisgender identities without something jaw-droppingly bad happening. Its inclusion of these identities started out great; Zeke Smith was the show's first transgender contestant who, while open in his personal life, didn't tell his fellow castaways on Millennials vs. Gen X about his identity. He wanted to avoid preconceptions and be known for his own prowess in the game, providing viewers with subtle representation by showing that trans people are just like them...which is what made his harsh outing by Jeff Varner when he returned in Game Changers so startlingly heartbreaking.

The moment offered a devastating example of transphobia – Varner outing Zeke as trans and calling him deceitful was very hard to watch – and rattled the series' attempt to provide a safe space for its players. Fans hoped that the casting of Jackson Fox, another openly trans man, for Season 42 would provide some much-needed representation free of discrimination, though the player was unfortunately disqualified due to medical reasons in the premiere. This was a huge disappointment, one that continued the pattern of whenever a non-cisgender contestant talked about their identity, it was tainted by something terrible happening around or to them.

These moments, combined with many transphobic scenes from the show's early years, had LGBTQ+ viewers nervous when Teeny Chirichillo was announced as a castaway on Survivor 47. Since Teeny is an openly gender-fluid person, audiences worried this player would face another litany of bad circumstances or verbal vitriol like the other non-cisgender players before her. Yet while Chirichillo certainly hasn't had an easy time in the game, fans were astounded in the latest episode when they opened up about how their issues on the series resonated with those experienced in their daily life.

Teeny (who goes by he, she, or they) discussed how they've never really felt comfortable with themself physically. They explained how they have never felt like they existed within the gender binary of man or woman, and that they compensate for this anxiety with a level of social comfort inaccessible in a game as cutthroat as Survivor. It was a distressing situation for the player, but also an illuminating one for those watching; this was the first time a discussion of gender identity was granted the space and respect it deserved on Survivor. And because of this, Teeny was not only able to use this platform to discuss their own experiences, but educate audiences on an identity that is essential to know about today.

'Survivor' Should Be a Reality Show for Everyone

While Chirichillo certainly offered some amazing moments of representation on Survivor, it's unfair to value her experience while discounting those of other non-cisgender competitors. Zeke spent an entire season advocating for the transgender community simply by being himself. And while Jackson's time on the series was short-lived, he still used the space to discuss pride over his identity and past. These two were essential in driving Survivor to become more inclusive, their hard work being showcased in the grace this program managed to give Teeny.

Finally, someone was able to discuss their experience without fear of being labeled a liar or feeling rushed because their time was cut short. While Survivor certainly hasn't been easy for Teeny – and neither was this conversation – they were still treated with the respect LGBTQ+ players have been fighting for, gaining the courage to speak openly about what it means to live outside of the gender binary today. It was an essential conversation, and hopefully, with Teeny finally breaking the curse of what happens to non-cisgender contestants on Survivor, it is the first of many for the show.

