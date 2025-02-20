Spoiler alert: it's not Rome Cooney. After walking away with the million-dollar prize and title of Sole Survivor, Rachel LaMont is adding podcast co-host to her resume. Per new tradition, the Survivor 47 winner has been tapped to be the next co-host alongside Jeff Probst on On Fire With Jeff Probst. As correctly predicted by many fans, the Survivor 47 winner will provide expert insight as she goes on a weekly deep dive with the series' host about all things Survivor 48.

Following an exceptional season, Probsts' decision to bring in the previous season's winner makes sense. Playing a near-flawless game, Rachel LaMont defied the odds, proving that she is a Survivor triple threat. Her social, physical, and strategic prowess has caused many fans to include LaMont in the conversation as one of the best to ever play.

Rachel LaMont Joins a Legendary List