Still a mainstay in reality television for two decades, Survivor has just begun its newest season. Season 48 of Survivor started with a bang, and one team has already gotten the short end of the stick, but this is not about them. Adorned in purple buffs, the Lagi tribe is the one to watch. Within Lagi is an all-male alliance called the "California Girls" that has the potential to be a successful New Era alliance.

Three tribes landed on the beach: Civa, Vula, and Lagi. For now, Civa in Orange is a big happy family, with Mitch Guerra winning hearts as Kamilla Karthigesu and David Kinne plant the seeds of destruction. The Green Vula tribe is anything but a happy family, with Sai Hughley and Mary Zheng fighting to stay in the unlucky tribe. Lagi, however, has had all the luck of Civa and all the sneaky moves of Vula. Lagi has introduced strategists, strong competitors, and possible villains to the season. The early alliance that stands out is the "California Girls" of Shauhin Davari, Joe Hunter, Thomas Krottinger, and notably no girls. The "California Girls" group has all the makings of a great alliance, and each of the men has already started to stand out.

Joe Hunter Is a Typical Hero Archetype on 'Survivor 48'

Strong and already wildly popular, Joe is loyal and has the makings of a Survivor hero. He had a touching moment with Eva Erickson, where she confides about her autism, and he promises to fight for her. Eva connected with and immediately trusted Joe. Similarly, Star Toomey goes to Joe first to talk about the idol. However, because Star and Eva are not getting along, Joe might have to choose between the two. If people keep trusting him, Joe will keep having to pick between allies. Odds are good, however, that unless Eva is in danger, Joe will also be faithful to his primary alliance, the "California Girls."

Thomas Krottinger Is a Villain in the Making

From Jonny Fairplay to Parvati Shallow, Survivor villains will do whatever it takes. Although he seemed very welcoming, Thomas Krottinger is a villain in the making. Star eventually trusted Thomas with the information about the idol and Thomas welcomed this, saying he was waiting for Star to open up. Thomas also subtly shifts the blame for their weaker connection onto Star. However, Thomas’ strategy for the Beware Advantage is what stood out. Thomas went to Shauhin and devised the idea for Star to “lose” the clue. If Star cannot solve the puzzle, she will not get the idol and will lose her vote. Thomas’ instinct to make a villainous decision like that is promising, and he could completely change the game as a villain.

Shauhin Is in the Best Spot of the "California Girls"

The last member of Survivor 48's "California Girls" is Shauhin. Shauhin can create trust like Joe and has shady ideas like Thomas. He has made it clear that he is always running through all the options and, because he is a free agent compared to Thomas and Joe, he has been able to make friends with the entire tribe. Shauhin is right between Joe’s loyal hero energy and Thomas’ villain potential. This could set Shauhin up to be in the best spot moving forward. Overall, though, the trio alliance is well-rounded and well-balanced.

"California Girls" Is Similar to Other Successful 'Survivor' New Era Alliances