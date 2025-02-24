As we continue to careen directly to the monumental 50th season, Survivor fans are gearing up by welcoming 18 new castaways into the ever-growing Survivor family. The players competing in the historic 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Since 2000, Jeff Probst has been welcomed into Survivor fans' homes as he hosts one of reality television's greatest programs. With the mission to outwit, outplay, and outlast the other castaways, Survivor has been the perfect dichotomy of competition and morality. With over 700 players over the past 25 years, the new batch of castaways is eager to make their mark and become legends of the game. And, perhaps, earn a spot on the cast of Survivor 50! For now, let's meet the newest batch of players from Survivor 48!

What Is 'Survivor?'

Image via CBS

Per the logline from CBS, Survivor continues to be the ultimate test of stamina almost 25 years later. This season will feature a fresh group of castaways who begin their adventure of a lifetime while stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji. This new group of players must create a new society and quickly adjust to their environment while tackling unexpected challenges and maneuvering through an increasingly complex social game. Divided into three tribes of six, they will experience a season to remember from the moment they set foot on the beach. Even the toughest competitors will be pushed to their limits, requiring them to dig deep both mentally and physically to keep their torch burning.

When Is 'Survivor 48' Premiering?

Image via CBS

Survivor 48 premieres on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. The big premiere will be a two-hour explosion of excitement. Following the premiere, Survivor will return to 90-minute episodes every Wednesday on CBS.

How Can I Watch 'Survivor 48?'

Image via CBS

Survivor 48 airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm EST only on CBS. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. At this time, Paramount+ Essential, with ads, begins at $7.99 a month, after a one-week free trial. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, with no ads, begins at $12.99 after a one-week free trial.

Is There a Trailer for 'Survivor 48?'

Yes! In the preview for the season, fans were able to hear from some of the season's castaways, including Joe Hunter, revealing that Survivor has been calling him for a long time and that he wasn't listening. Then there is Stephanie Berger, who tells us that while you may assume she reads Tarot cards, in fact, she's led $100M contracts for her company. Kamilla Karthigesu says that her parents came up with a million reasons why she would be sent home first.

While many people think that Probst is talking to them when he says "apply now" during an episode, Star Toomey knows it is her. Kevin Leung knows he's physically and mentally fit, but is he fit to handle the bugs out on the beach? With glimpses into the challenges of the season, Probst welcomes the 18 players eager to engage in the adventure of a lifetime. While not every player is featured, the ones that are seem engaging enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, week after week. Oh, and when we hear Jeff scream, "STOP", calling for medical to rush in, we know it's about to be dramatic in Fiji. Only one will claim the million-dollar prize. Who will it be?

Who Is Appearing on 'Survivor 48?'

The 18 diverse individuals of Survivor 48 come from an array of backgrounds, professions, and locations. The cast includes everyone from a stunt performer and a substance abuse counsellor. They come from everywhere, including Brooklyn, New York to Waco, Texas, with multiple stops in California along the way. The cast ranges in age from their early 20s to mid-50s. But does any of that matter? This is Survivor! It's all about how you play the game. Let's meet the 18 new players.

Stephanie Berger

Image via CBS

Age: 38

Hometown: New York City, NY

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Tech Product Lead

Shauhin Davari