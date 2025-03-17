It would not be Survivor without a bit of drama. After a rollercoaster of a tribal, the CBS reality competition show had one castaway making a game-ending choice. Despite his obvious kindness, Season 48's Cedrek McFadden made a terrible move that could result in his elimination. McFadden voted for everyone on his tribe in one tribal council, voted out his closest ally, solidified a duo between two scary players, and kept a woman who holds grudges who he had just voted out twice in a row. Cedrek McFadden went from the best position in the tribe to the worst in one tribal council.

McFadden started the game well off. No one on the green Vula tribe considered voting for him once. In the three tribals that Vula had to endure, McFadden's name was never written down. Even when McFadden made obvious mistakes during immunity challenges he was safe. Cedrek McFadden made no enemies, stayed in the majority, and kept quiet to let other people get in trouble. Not only that, but McFadden is very kind, even checking on Mary Zheng after immunity. However, in one confusing tribal council, Cedrek McFadden ruined all the goodwill with his tribe.

McFadden Voted Everyone Out on His Tribe