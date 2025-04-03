Every season of Survivor has those players who stand out among the rest – for both good and not-so-good reasons. There are those like Bhanu Gopal of Survivor 46 who get off on the wrong foot and never manage to fully recover, and those like Rachel LaMont from last season who seem to expertly navigate the game all the way through. In over twenty years of the iconic reality competition show, fans have seen both power players and players whose strategy is seemingly all over the place, but they’ve seldom seen these two types of gameplay in the same person. So far, one player this season appears to be an exception to this rule. Cedrek McFadden doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp on his Survivor strategy and has been inconsistent in his approach to the game, yet he has almost single-handedly run the entire pre-merge portion of Survivor 48.

Cedrek’s Gameplay Has Been Unpredictable in ‘Survivor 48’