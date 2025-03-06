Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Survivor 48 Episode 2

It's hard to say that "we're so back" when Survivor hasn't gone anywhere. Survivor just continues to dazzle and get better, like a fine wine. After Survivor 48 kicked off with an outstanding and monumental premiere, was the second episode going to be just as exciting and entertaining? If you like watching individuals getting messy, you get exactly what you want!

This week, we are reminded that Survivor is inherently a dishonest game. Can you win a dishonest game honestly? Quick answer, you could. But it's really hard. At the core of that statement, Survivor is built on the theme of outwit, outplay, and outlast. For one to enact each tenant, a bit of dishonesty has to come into play. Whether it's twisting the truth, telling a blatant lie, or simply going against one's morals, every player who has successfully played this game has had at least one moment of dishonesty on their resume. Tonight, many players got their first taste of it.

The Seeds of Dishonesty Are Planted

Following the first Tribal Council of the season, Vula returns to camp and Mary Zheng is in the hot seat. She knew that her stray might catch some heat, but maybe not as much. Sai Hughley claims she has no hard feelings, but Mary doesn't know about that! Mary "got got" but not as "got got" as Steph did! At least there's something to hang your buff onto. So, these new five: Is this the start of a beautiful friendship, or just the beginning of Sai targeting another person in her tribe? Sai's game of revenge this early is a dangerous one. Survivor is a game of forgiveness, but don't forget that there's a time and place to enact your revenge, so if Sai is so pressed to receive one vote, beware if she gets two, even three!

The next day, we see our friends dealing with some flies. They seem to be shocked that this tropical island has bugs that won't go away. So, the boys were on the trip away from the camp to have a chat about the girls. Kevin Leung, Cedrek McFadden, and Justin Pioppi have officially unofficially aligned to target either Sai or Mary. It's not a matter of who's the better target. Kevin believes that Sai thinks everyone will target Mary, so Kevin is eager to bring up the potential blindside Sai. Fatal flaw. He's a man of numbers. He is already down on his tribe's potential, so why not plan ahead? No matter who goes home next, it has its benefits.

To begin our second week with the Civa Tribe, our editor friends are back to sharing their obsession with feet. Not a problem, just a thing we're noticing season after season. Perhaps they are trolling the verbal fans who call them out. Nevertheless, after Charity Nelms shares her embarrassment about her toes, it's stuntman David Kinne who essentially brings them to Olive Garden, because, "When you're here, you're family." And he believes they are a family and who better to tell than your family, and the entire world, that you have four nipples.

Then he goes down the path of sharing his obsession with milk and ponders whether he should pull a Robert De Niro and reference Meet the Parents, offering to milk himself. This is what happens when we jump up to a 90-minute episode. Between Charity's "haggard" toes and David's extra nipples, the Civa Tribe is bonding over humble traits. Mitch Guerra reminds his friends about his speech impediment. Chrissy Sarnowsky has a deep belly button and cleans it with a Q-tip. Kyle Fraser has a callous on her hand, though his friends call it a wart. So what's the importance of this family bonding time? It's hard to vote out someone you're that close to. The fun illuminates the reality of how difficult the social game of Survivor is.

Lagi Isn't Lagging in Drama on 'Survivor 48'

Only a few competitions so far, and the Lagi tribe isn't lagging behind. Working well as a united tribe, their camp has everything, including Probsty5G Wi-Fi. They have an outlet (carved in the side of a tree). I think they're missing the comforts of home, but alas, they're feeling good. What better time than now than to reveal the chink in the tribe? As they discuss who might have to sit out in a challenge, last week's MVP, Eva Erickson, is adamant that they do not sit out their three strongest players: herself, Joe Hunter, and Shauhin Davari. She then ponders how sitting Thomas Krottinger and Bianca Roses out is detrimental to the puzzles, so that leaves Star Toomey. Whether Eva realizes or not, she pushes Star straight to the bottom of the pecking order, and in a game where it's "anybody but me," no one is going to speak up for Star. Upset by the statement, Star goes on a mission to find some safety as she's seen as disposable.

There lies the Beware Advantage. Like Sai, she too finds a puzzle lock that contains the Hidden Immunity Idol. Having lost her vote until she earns the idol, she is on a mission to decipher the cryptogram. Unlike the numbers on the other beaches, Star has some signs that align with letters. Her game includes this flimsy guide that must be put against the animal symbols to reveal the corresponding letter. As someone who loves fairness, how fair is it that Star has another thing she has to hide?

One thing that Survivor has done this season with the Beware Advantage is force the castaways to stay humble. Oftentimes, if you find a clue, you might be able to solve the mystery on your own. Not for this puzzle lock. This puzzle is so hard that everyone needs another set of eyes. It brings out this incredible strategy because knowledge is power in Survivor, and yet, in order to earn power, you have to share the knowledge of your potential power in safety. With Star forced to the bottom, who does she turn to for help? Joe. He is elated to have earned Star's trust here, but he knows, with her being on the outside, he needs to pull in another actual ally in case this hunt goes south. And it's Shauhin. It's an interesting pick. Is Eva not his number one or is he shielding Eva from backlash that might originate from Star? Either way, Joe's game is being illuminated. Now Star, my friend. Trust is earned, not given. Perhaps she was so completely humbled that she didn't think she could solve the puzzle even with help, so she decided to distract people while Shauhin takes her guide and rushes around the jungle to decipher the code. And all I'm thinking is he can completely sabotage her. Is a villain emerging or a strategic genius?

Star is truly feeling as if she's gaining allies after being blatantly told she is the weakest link. Rather than simply say goodbye, she opts to talk game with Thomas and Bianca, both of whom are willing to hold space for this conversation. Like Sai the week before, Star is leveraging any power she believes she has to build trust. She even taunts Thomas and Bianca in confessional, joking she has a cookie for them. But she drops that cookie and there are lots of crumbs left. Thomas even gives us a gay gasp as he knows how ridiculous it is for her to share this information about the Beware Advantage. She then tells them she's ready to target Eva. Another revenge plot. But Thomas realizes that this is easy, breezy, beautiful to target Star as she is without a vote until she cracks the code.

Well, now that Thomas knows that Shauhin knows, and they know that Star doesn't know that they can completely sabotage her, more villainous energy rises, this time for Thomas. What if that handy, dandy guide just...disappears? Shauhin thinks it's too hard of a gameplan. Knowing that everyone is aware of the Beware Advantage, sans Eva, Joe is in a predicament. He truly and genuinely cares for Eva, but she is a potential target by someone who has perceived power. He feels that the heavy emotional connections are truly wrapped up in the game. Morality is a factor some castaways neglect to prepare. Joe, perhaps to his detriment, will alert Eva to Star's Beware Advantage and that Star is rallying the surrounding troops.

The Journey Leads To Power

Big Brother may be the show with this tagline, but on Survivor, you have to expect the unexpected. But sometimes the unexpected is expected. When a boat races up to each beach, the castaways know a journey is before them. But here comes the unexpected! Rather than selecting their tribute, every player must hold out a number between one and five fingers. The player who holds the unique, also known as non-repeated, number wins. Thomas goes for purple, Mitch for orange, and Mary for green, after the contention over the practice round. Sai is infuriated that Mary is going. She wanted the boys to rally around her when she won the practice round, but, alas, Mary is going and Sai is pressed.

Our three new friends reach the beach for their journey to begin. Following the niceties, the trio has a chance to earn an advantage in the game. After disbanding to head to their puzzle, we learn that they must race to arrange numbered blocks, from one to 15, but they can only move one block at a time. The block is dumped out and must be replaced into one of three rows. If they fail to finish before the hourglass drops all its sand, they will lose their vote. Otherwise, an advantage awaits. Thomas and Mitch's strategy is to try to play row by row, but it's not that easy. Completing a row might cause another to be stuck. Mary knows the stakes are high as the numbers are not on her side. Mitch earns an advantage with much time to spare. Thomas pulls it out, just in the nick of time. Now, it's down to Mary, but she isn't as lucky. She loses her vote. Now, to the fellas with an advantage. Supposedly, each puzzle contained a different advantage. Thomas earns a Steal-A-Vote, while Mitch earns a Block-A-Vote. Which would you rather have? If only we knew what Mary could have won.

With Mary back at the Vula beach, she admits she has lost and feels as if it's an automatic death sentence. With an advantage in his pocket, Thomas would lie to his tribe and say he had the option of earning an advantage but chose not to play for it. He is keeping his power a secret, unlike Star. Mitch, on the other hand, celebrates his accomplishment, sharing the Block-A-Vote for him and the tribe. He will use that as leverage against the girl with mysterious toes, Charity. David is worrisome as he sees Charity as untrustworthy. He's back to rallying the troops to find his Beware Advantage. Although he was the one to find the symbols in the last episode, it's Kyle who physically opens the puzzle lock. So, who's the recipient of the lost vote? Technically it's Kyle, right? But it doesn't matter. Kamilla Karhigesu is enlisted to crack the code as she is a gamer. She realizes the code is "Enlist." Kyle now has the Hidden Immunity Idol. So what does that mean for David?

The 'Survivor' Castaways Debate About Dishonesty