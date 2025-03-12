The New Era of Survivor has proven that playing hard too soon can lead to an exit far too early. Such is the case from our last episode of Survivor 48. As one tribe continues to dominate as the worst of the season, a strong player found himself out of the game by mismanaging and misreading his allies' emotions and morals. Meanwhile, Survivor continues to build up brilliant characters and their backstories, making this season quite strong.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 48th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When to Watch 'Survivor 48'

Survivor 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where to Watch 'Survivor 48'

Survivor 48 airs every Wednesday on CBS. Survivor 47 is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Who Went On the Journey On Episode 2 of 'Survivor 48?'

Image via CBS

When a boat arrives at the beach, you know a Journey is ahead. Each tribe was tasked to send one player for a Journey, but unlike other seasons, each tribe had to play a number game of chance to determine the tribute. While every other tribe seemed to play without a hitch, Vula had some tension when the practice round would have sent Sai Hughley, but the actual game gave Mary Zheng the chance for the journey. Sai was furious as she believed the worst possible person to potentially earn an advantage was Mary. Nevertheless, Mary joined Mitch Guerra from Civa and Thomas Krottinger from Lagi on a journey.

After each player officially met, they went down their own path where they were faced with a timed puzzle. Numbers from 1-15 were shuffled in three rows. Players must shift numbers one at a time to put the numbers in numerical order. If they succeed, they would earn an advantage. If time runs out, they would lose their vote. Unfortunately for Mary, she lost her vote as she did not complete the puzzle. Both Mitch and Thomas were successful, earning different advantages. Mitch won a Block A Vote while Thomas won a Steal A Vote.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols Or Advantages On Episode 2 of 'Survivor 48?'

Image via CBS

With Sai previously in possession of the Vula Hidden Immunity Idol, castaways from both Lagi and Civa were hungry to retrieve there's. Star Toomey, who was feeling at the bottom of her tribe, went on a hunt for an advantage in hopes of leverage in the game. She found the Beware Advantage where a locked cryptogram puzzle prevented her from earning the idol. For her to crack her code, she must use a guide and place them next to the symbols placed in the jungle that would reveal the necessary letters. Unable to decipher the puzzle, she enlisted help from essentially everyone sans Eva Erickson. Shauhin Davari was willing to help but pondered whether to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Thomas' had a similar plan, instead thinking it would be best to sabotage Star and hide the guide, preventing anyone from solving the puzzle. The true colors were exposed! At this point in time, Star has not solved the puzzle and currently has no vote at the next Tribal Council.

As we watched on Episode 1, David Kinne had preemptively found the necessary clues for the Civa Hidden Immunity Idol but had yet to locate the Beware Advantage just yet. Fearful of rising power between Mitch and Charity Nelms, David enlisted the rest of his tribe to search for the advantage. While it was David who figured out the symbols, it was Kyle Fraser who ended up snagging the Beware Advantage. With very little fanfare, Kamilla Karthigesu cracked the code swiftly, earning Kyle a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 2 of 'Survivor 48?'