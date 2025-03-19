25 years in, and Survivor continues to never disappoint. After a massive and historic Tribal Council, Survivor 48 is making a claim to become the best New Era season. This jaw-dropping Tribal has set the course for the remainder of the season. With the castaways about to drop their buffs and swap tribes, new dynamics are about to shake up the game. Can the previous episode's stars continue their run?

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 48th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When to Watch 'Survivor 48'

Image via CBS

Survivor 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where to Watch 'Survivor 48'

Image via CBS

Survivor 48 airs every Wednesday on CBS. Survivor 47 is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options available for Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month with ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages On Episode 3 of 'Survivor 48?'

Image via CBS

The short answer is no. On the Lagi Tribe, Star Toomey was still in possession of the puzzle lock that held the Hidden Immunity Idol inside. With some of her tribemates unsure if they should help decode the cryptogram or keep Star without a vote, the contents remained locked away. Star still has no vote the first time she heads to Tribal Council. On the Vula Tribe, since Sai Hughley used her Immunity Idol at the last Tribal Council, it was believed that the idol would be replaced in the jungle. Mary Zheng, fearful of her placement at the bottom of the tribe, searched for the idol to no prevail. Sai was forced to babysit Mary in hopes of preventing her from securing any advantage.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 3 of 'Survivor 48?'