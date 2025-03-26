When you hear the iconic phrase, "Drop your buffs," it's inevitable that everything is about to change. Survivor is a game that requires great adaptability because just when you think you're safe, it can all change when a twist is thrust into the mix. Survivor 48 welcomed the Tribe Swap, breaking up the original tribes into three new tribes of five. But don't think that the majority will always rule. As one castaway found out the hard way, no one is truly down and out.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 48th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

Survivor 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

What Was the Twist on Episode 4 of 'Survivor 48?'

Drop your buffs! Upon meeting up with Jeff Probst, castaways were instructed that they would be forming new tribes. On the new Vula Tribe are Joe Hunter, Shauhin Davari, Thomas Krottinger, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Kyle Fraser. On the new Lagi Tribe are Eva Erickson, Star Toomey, Mary Zheng, David Kinne, and Charity Nelms. On the new Civa Tribe are Sai Hughley, Cedrek McFadden, Mitch Guerra, Chrissy Sarnowsky, and Bianca Roses.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantaged On Episode 4 of 'Survivor 48?'

Before heading to the Tribe Swap, Sai left a note in sticks for Mary to let her know that she was heading out on an Idol hunt. This helped solidify their bond after being oppositions during the previous three Tribal Councils. Unfortunately, they did not find any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages before they left. With the majority of castaways landing on new beaches, Star, who still had the cryptogram, remained on the Lagi beach, and thus, the ability to solve and find her Hidden Immunity Idol. She had not found it yet.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 4 of 'Survivor 48?'

At the Immunity Challenge, tribes raced to remove heavy sandbags from a large cube that they had to push through a course. Along the way, had to retrieve two bags of small sandbags from large structures. Next, they had to use the small sandbags and land them on a barrel through a rectangular frame. Should they knock the frame, they had to reset and build the frame and start again. At the end of the course, they had to dig up large puzzle pieces and build a temple puzzle. The first two tribes to succeed would win Immunity and Reward, which included fresh fruit. The new Luva Tribe had an early lead, but after a fatal move of not putting Kamilla physically on