Visibility is everything in media. Having that person you can look toward that you can relate to or see yourself in can truly be life-changing. In the premiere of Survivor 48, a few contestants took moments to discuss how seeing players like Yul Kwon inspired Kevin Leung to want to get out there and play. Mitch Guerra mentioned how seeing Christy Smith on Survivor: The Amazon handle her deafness was impactful for him, someone who struggles with a speech impediment. But there was one castaway that became the pioneer for individuals who often don’t have this type of portrayal in media. Eva Erickson not only disclosed that she was autistic, she took the time to acknowledge how it would impact her time on Survivor.

In the jam-packed two-hour premiere, Eva Erickson was given a large portion of time to share her story. And thankfully, it was one of the best parts of the exceptional episode. Eva used her time to tell her tale, build a connection with another tribemate, and, most importantly, discuss autism through a lens that rarely sees mention in media. Her groundbreaking moment is about to help change the landscape of how contestants with autism are portrayed on reality competition shows.

Eva Is a 'Survivor' in Every Way

Image via CBS

When we first met Eva in the game, we saw a strong, determined, and ambitious young woman leading her tribe on the beach. When Lagi Tribe began working on their shelter, it was Eva who looked like a Marvel superhero, lugging wood for the tribal fire. Having told us early on that she was used to being the sole female on the club hockey team, we knew she could keep up with the best of them. She was eager to showcase her physical strength. But Eva was aware that her social game might be her singular flaw in the game. And then she shared why: her autism. She knew how it could affect her social game, but also celebrated how it gave her perseverance and a drive to never give up. She understood that her strengths were also her weaknesses. Jeff Probst loves watching individuals who never give up; we've even been given segments of castaways fighting their way through a challenge, celebrating their determination. Eva brings that drive to never give up through every moment on the island.

But, the most powerful scene in the episode, and perhaps one of the defining moments in the series’ history, was her conversation with Joe Hunter. The two became an instant alliance as he was looking for loyalty, and she was searching for trust. When she found that confidence in him, she revealed her secret to him in order to build trust. It wasn't just a passing comment. Eva brought Joe into her world. She informed him as to how he might perceive her and how he could be an ally beyond the game. Their trust was amplified. To do so, she shared that, should she have an “episode,” as she called them, not only what signs to look out for, but how he might help her at that moment. She told him that she would get hard on herself if she messed up, and that if he sees her squeeze herself, to squeeze her hands. It was at that moment, that Joe found his ride or die, a young woman that reminded him of his children, but also discovered that some relationships and conversations transcend the game. The conversation about how to assist her through an "episode" allowed viewers to learn something they may not have ever known, unless they knew someone who is also autistic. This human moment deserves to go down in history.

Autism Finds Visibility on Reality Television